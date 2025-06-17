Investigators looking for suspect in Monday morning road-rage shooting near Chase Middle School

From staff reports

Investigators are hunting for a road-rage shooter who fired a handgun at a woman’s car near Chase Middle School.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies found a bullet hole in the passenger-side door of the woman’s vehicle Monday morning when they responded to a reported shooting near East 37th Avenue and South Custer Lane.

In the police statement, the woman said she was driving her green Toyota 4Runner east on 37th about 9 a.m. when a gray sedan in front of her slowed down after passing Ferris High School. She told deputies she may have been following “a little too close,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sedan soon pulled over and as she passed, she saw the driver point a gun at her. She heard a noise and when the sedan was no longer in sight, she pulled over and found the bullet hole in the passenger door.

She described the suspect as a heavyset man perhaps 30 to 40 years old with dirty blond hair, wearing dark clothes and driving a small four-door light gray sedan with Washington license plates.