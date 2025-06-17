Letters to the Editor for Tuesday, June 17

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Faith communities support national public broadcasting

It has been argued that our federal government is bloated, inefficient and in desperate need of budgetary reductions. Others counter as the world’s richest country we should be able to afford programs that keep us healthy, safe, educated and spiritually aware.

A recent federal executive edict threatens funding for public broadcasting. Such a reduction in support could lead to the elimination of a dedicated information source that enlightens all; and to this letter: These cuts will diminish spiritual enlightenment and delivery of important information. Many Palouse faith communities rely on Northwest Public Broadcasting to provide information and spiritual growth for our congregants. A quick survey of the NWPB website revealed that since the new year, seven in-depth local stories on religious subjects were broadcast. Nationally, the programs “The Pulse” and “Life Kit” bring us stories on how spirituality influences our daily lives. Moreover, local faith communities have been engaged in organizing, sponsoring, and producing the Roger Williams Symposium. This symposium has been featured in the past on NWPB.

Our local station NWPB and the national link to National Public Radio provide strong ties to our community and link us to improved spiritual growth. To that end, we of the Interfaith Connection oppose cuts to NPR. Please write, call and communicate in any other fashion with our elected leaders who serve us in Congress. Please join us in our opposition to any reduction in public broadcasting.

Larry Fox, Interfaith Connection of the Palouse

Pullman

What kind of congressman uses his federal office to publicly attack a child?

Rep. Michael Baumgartner recently weighed in on a Washington high school track meet – not to support youth or improve education, but to declare one girl the “rightful” winner over another, simply because the runner ahead of her is transgender. By name, he singled out a teenager participating legally under Washington state policy and implied she didn’t belong.

This wasn’t about fairness or law. It was about politics.

Baumgartner holds no jurisdiction over Washington’s high school sports. These rules are set by the WIAA, not Congress. If he truly believed in protecting fairness under Title IX, he could introduce legislation or conduct oversight. But he didn’t. Instead, he used the power of his office to stoke division and wedge politics, turning a local student into national culture war fodder.

Eastern Washington families deserve a representative who lifts up all children, not one who targets teenagers for personal gain. At a time when our communities face rising costs, rural health care cuts, and environmental risks, Baumgartner chose to spend his political capital attacking a local child, while leveraging the power of his congressional office.

That’s not courage. That’s opportunism.

We deserve better.

Grant Fredericks

Spokane Valley

The downtown Spokane your love is at risk

Downtown Spokane is the heart of our city – a place where culture, commerce, and community converge. For over 25 years, residents, employers, nonprofits, and small businesses have worked together to build a vibrant, welcoming urban core through the Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District. Today, that shared vision is at risk.

As a commercial property manager, I’ve never seen challenges like those of the past two years. Office vacancy has jumped from a historical 12-15% to 28%, with no sign of recovery. Graffiti, trash and boarded windows are increasingly common. City sales tax revenue is down 2% – the first decline in nearly a decade. Statewide, real estate excise taxes dropped 44% from 2022 to 2023 – a loss of over $1 billion.

Major downtown employers – like Traveler’s Insurance, Umpqua Bank, and Spokane Regional Emergency Communications – have left, taking with them tens of thousands of square feet and the daily foot traffic our businesses rely on.

Spokane must act. We urge city leaders to create a designated Downtown Hospitality Zone, from Boone to 4th Avenue and Maple to Division. This zone must prioritize safety, cleanliness, and accessibility for everyone – residents, workers, and families alike.

Downtown is not just another neighborhood – it’s a symbol of Spokane’s potential. Without focused leadership, we risk losing what generations have worked hard to build.

Clayton McFarland

Spokane