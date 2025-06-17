Protesters planning to disrupt Jeff Bezos’ Italian wedding

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Italian protesters are planning to disrupt billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice next week.

No Space for Bezos activists last week launched a campaign using banners and signs to make their feelings known about the star-studded event coming to town.

Next week, when Bezos and his guests are expected to visit Venice from June 24 to June 26, activists plan to block the city’s narrow streets and canals to make things difficult for the Amazon founder and his jet-setting guests, according to the BBC.

“We want to spark a citywide conversation and to say that people like Bezos – who represent a future we don’t want and a world we don’t want to live in – are not welcome here,” 33-year-old No Space for Bezos supporter Federica Toninelli told British media.

Protesters worry the scenic and often visited city is being exploited by wealthy tourists as exemplified by Bezos’ nuptials. Celebrities including Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Ivanka Trump have reportedly been invited to attend what’s expected to be a 200-person gathering.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has expressed disappointment about the way protesters are responding to Bezos’ big day.

“I hope (Bezos) doesn’t have second thoughts,” Brugnaro said.

Association of St. Mark’s shopkeepers Setrak Tokatzian reportedly told Italian media that well-financed events that provide work for local businesses should be embraced by Venetians.

“Otherwise all we have left is increasingly low-cost tourism,” he said.

Events tied to the wedding ceremony are expected to be held on the island of San Giorgio near St. Mark’s Square. No Space for Bezos organizers expect vows to be exchanged at the historic Church of the Abbey of Misericordia, though Bezos hasn’t confirmed that suspicion.

Guests are believed to be staying in Venice’s most exclusive hotels and on yachts owned by Bezos.

Forbes estimates Bezos’ worth to be $230 billion.