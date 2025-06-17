Trump calls for ‘Unconditional Surrender’ from Iran

By David E. Sanger New York Times

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” amid mounting evidence that the United States was considering joining Israel’s bombing campaign against the country.

Trump made his statements on his social media site while preparing to meet with his national security team in Washington, hours after he cut short his attendance at the Group of 7 summit in Alberta, Canada, saying he needed to return to Washington to deal with the situation in the Middle East. His immediate decision is whether to deploy America’s largest conventional weapon — the 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator — to attack Iran’s deepest nuclear enrichment site.

While Trump suggested that the United States had control of Iran’s skies, the only visible combatant has been Israel, which has been using American-made fighter jets. Israeli officials have said that they have been able to destroy much of Iran’s air defenses.

In one of his messages Tuesday, Trump threatened Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying “we know exactly where” he is. But he added that “we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” Killing foreign leaders is against the law in the United States.

He added, “Our patience is growing thin.”

In his own social media post, Vice President JD Vance also hinted that the United States could step up its engagement. Vance said that Iran had no need for nuclear fuel enriched above the level needed for commercial power. Trump, he wrote, “has shown remarkable restraint,” but “may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment.”

“That decision ultimately belongs to the president,” Vance wrote.

The vice president acknowledged the sentiments of some in the Republican Party who have called for staying out of conflicts in the Middle East, writing that “people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy,” a period that encompasses Trump’s first term and the Bush, Obama and Biden administrations. But, he added, “I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue.”

On his flight back to Washington from Canada, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was not in the mood to continue negotiations with Iran, which were scheduled for last Sunday before Israel began mounting its attacks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.