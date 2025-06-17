Trump says he will not call Gov. Tim Walz following deadly Minnesota shootings, saying it’s ‘waste of time’

By Sydney Kashiwagi The Minnesota Star Tribune

President Donald Trump will not call Gov. Tim Walz in the aftermath of the deadly shootings in Minnesota that killed a Democratic legislator and injured another, saying it would be a waste of his time.

“I’m not calling him,” Trump said when asked, the Associated Press reports. He then proceeded to call Walz “slick” and “whacked out.”

“The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?” Trump added.

Presidents and other heads of states often reach out to other elected officials in the aftermath of shootings and attacks to offer their condolences. Former President Joe Biden called Walz right away after the shooting, the governor’s office said. He’s also spoken with Premier Doug Ford of Ontario.

“I’m heartened when people of different views and even different nations can rally together around our shared humanity,” Walz posted Tuesday on X.

While Trump has refused to call Walz, a source close to the governor said Vice President JD Vance spoke with the governor Saturday. Walz expressed his appreciation for the ongoing coordination between federal and state enforcement.

Vance Boelter was arrested and charged late Sunday in what’s become the most brutal and deadly act of political violence in Minnesota’s history. Boelter, 57, allegedly gunned down House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and shot and seriously injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their Champlin home.

The shooting comes less than a year after former Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz ran against Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.