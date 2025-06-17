Where kids can eat free in and around Spokane this summer

As the school year ends and with it the guarantee of breakfast and lunch for kids in Spokane, many schools become sites offering free meals for anyone 18 or younger.

Registration is not required; food must be eaten on -site and is only available to those 18 or younger.

There is no meal service on July 4.

Summer meals are funded through the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information and other locations for free food, visit the department’s website at fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder.

Below is a list of free meal sites, organized by school district.

Spokane Public Schools





Adams Elementary School: lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – Aug. 14.

Bemiss Elementary School: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Broadwing Apartments: breakfast from 9:30 – 10 a.m., lunch from 12:30 – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Browne Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon , Monday through Friday July 7 – 24.

Cooper Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 30 – Aug. 15.

Ferris High School: breakfast from 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – July 3. Breakfast also is available from 7:45 – 8:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon , Monday through Friday July 14 – 25 .

Finch Summer Express: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug 15.

Flett Middle School: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. – noon , Tuesday and Thursday June 24 – Aug. 14.

Galena Apartments: breakfast from 9:30 – 10 a.m., lunch from 1 – 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Garry Middle School: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 12 – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 30 – July 24.

Girl Scouts: breakfast from 7 – 7:30 a.m., lunch from 12 – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug 15.

Grant Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon , Monday through Thursday July 7 – 24.

Lewis and Clark High School: breakfast from 7:30 – 8 a.m., lunch from noon -12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – 30.

Liberty Park Community: breakfast from 10 – 10:30 a.m., lunch from 12:30 – 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 30 – Aug 14.

Lidgerwood Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 30 – July 25.

Linwood Elementary: breakfast from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon , Monday through Thursday June 26- Aug 14. Breakfast is also available from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon , Monday through Thursday July 7-24.

Logan Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 30 – July 24.

Longfellow Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.- noon, Monday through Friday June 23- June 27.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from 12:30 – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 24 – Aug. 15.

Mirabeau Apartments: breakfast from 9:30 – 10 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

NEWTech Prep: breakfast from 7 – 7:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – July 11.

North Central High School: breakfast from 7:45 – 8:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday June 23 – July 3.

On Track Academy: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday June 23 – June 27.

Peperzak Middle School: lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 24 – June 27.

Pine Rock Apartments: breakfast from 9:30 – 10 a.m., lunch from 12:30 – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Regal Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 12 – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 30 – July 24.

Regal Kinder Round Up: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:15 – 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday Aug. 11 – 15.

Ridgeview Elementary: lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays June 23 – June 27.

Rogers High School: breakfast from 7:45 – 8:15 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Roosevelt Elementary: breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. – noon, Mondays and Wednesdays July 8 – Aug. 6.

Shadle Park High School: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Shaw Middle School: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 30 – July 25.

North Spokane Library: lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Thursday June 23 – July 3.

Underhill Park: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Thursday June 23 – July 31.

Stevens Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 30 – July 24.

Audubon Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday July 7- Aug. 8.

West Central Community Center: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23- Aug. 15.

Willard Elementary: breakfast from 8- 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Yasuhara Middle School: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 1 – 1:30 p.m., Monday and Wednesday June 30 – Aug. 15.

North Spokane YMCA: breakfast from 8 – 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Witter Aquatic Center: lunch from 12:30 – 1 p.m., Fridays June 23 – Aug. 15.

Liberty Aquatic Center: lunch from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

Central Valley School District





Bowdish Middle School: lunch from 11 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday June 23 – July 11.

Mica Peak High School: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – July 11.

Mead School District





Shilo Hills Elementary: breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 12 – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday July 14 – Aug. 15.

Cheney Public Schools





Cheney High School: breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – July 31.

Snowdon Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – July 31.

Sunset Elementary: breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – July 31.

West Valley School District





West Valley High School: breakfast from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday June 23 – Aug. 14. No meals July 3.

Ness Elementary: breakfast from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday June 23 – Aug. 15.

East Valley School District



