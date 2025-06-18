4-acre fire in Mead triggers evacuations, air attack

A 4-acre fire in Mead Wednesday lead to area evacuations and the use of aircraft.

The fire started in late afternoon in the area of Market Street and Parksmith Drive, according to Spokane Fire District 9 Chief Matthew Vinci. Plumes of smoke were visible from the highway.

A level 3 evacuation order was issued for nearby homes but crews were ultimately able to stop forward progress of the fire. While the wind was a challenge, no structures were burned and no injuries were reported, Vinci said.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources assisted in stopping the fire. Three engines, a hand crew, two air tankers and a helicopter were issued to help knock the fire down, DNR spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said.

Residents in the area should still be prepared to leave just in case, according to a Spokane County emergency alert.