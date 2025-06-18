AMI Metals to double its Spokane-area presence

Officials from AMI Metals Inc. recently announced in Paris, in coordination with the Washington state Department of Commerce, that it will be moving to a new location in Spokane Valley that will double the size of its current location in Spokane.

The company, which bills itself as a global leader in advanced-specialty materials and components, has secured a 12-acre site in Spokane Valley to develop a 101,000-square-foot facility. It would replace the 56,000-square-foot space it leases at 301 N. Haven St. in Spokane.

“This expansion reflects our strong commitment to the aerospace industry in the Northwest region of the U.S.,” Bernie Rees, president of AMI Metals, said in a news release. “The Pacific Northwest is a key region for our business, and this investment allows us to scale to meet growing demand from customers in the greater Washington state market and beyond.”

The larger footprint will allow the company to hire more workers.

“Washington has been a global aviation leader for a century,” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in the release. “We plan to build on that legacy. Washington is a great place to do business, and we’re glad AMI Metals is choosing to expand here.”

The expansion was announced at the Paris Air Show, where the state is showcasing work to enhance the area’s aerospace and manufacturing potential.

“Companies like AMI help us grow the aviation ecosystem and strengthen our supply chain,” Joe Nguyen, director of the Washington state Department of Commerce, said in the release. “We are thrilled to see this kind of growth and proud to support a company that continues to invest in Washington’s future. Congratulations to AMI on this exciting expansion and thank you for choosing Washington.”

Founded in 1983, AMI Metals is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. It offers processing and management solutions for aluminum plate, sheet, bar and rod for the aerospace industry.

Plans for the new facility include increasing the company’s capacity to process aluminum plates, which are used throughout the aerospace supply chain.

“AMI Metals’ expansion in Spokane Valley underscores the strength and momentum of our region’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors,” Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated, said in the release.

“This investment not only brings new job opportunities for our local workforce, but it also reinforces Spokane County’s role as a key contributor to the global aerospace supply chain. We are proud to be part of their story and excited for what this expansion means for our region.”