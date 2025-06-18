Locally: Spokane Jr. Chiefs Hockey Club announces new Executive Director

From staff reports

The Spokane Jr. Chiefs Hockey Club announced Monday the appointment of Curtis “Mo” Morrison as the program’s new Executive Director, bringing with him nearly two decades of experience in youth and junior hockey.

Morrison’s coaching career began with the Atlanta Knights Hockey Club (2008–2015), where he served as Director of Hockey Operations, Hockey Director and Junior Hockey Coach. Under his guidance, the Knights earned two Junior Hockey National Championships while competing in the SEJHL and EJHL South.

From 2016 to 2025, Morrison led the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club as Director of Hockey Operations and head coach for the club’s 14U, 16U, and 18U National Bound teams. Over nine seasons, his teams participated in 25 Georgia State Championships, 25 USA Hockey National appearances, five consecutive National Championships, three National runner-up finishes and two third-place National finishes

Morrison’s programs have advanced numerous players to NCAA, junior, and prep school hockey. From 6U to 18U, his focus on fundamentals and character has consistently elevated players to the next level.

“Our goal as an organization must be to produce great people as well as athletes,” said Morrison in a release. “From the youngest players through our 18U kids preparing for junior hockey or college, we want to support their development on and off the ice. I’m extremely grateful and excited for this tremendous opportunity.”

Golf

Golf Digest has ranked Circling Raven Golf Club as Idaho’s top public course via the national publication’s just-released “America’s Greatest Courses by State, 2025-26” compilation.

Circling Raven was ranked No. 6 overall in Idaho and the state’s top public course. The top five are private courses. To arrive at its ranking of America’s Greatest Golf Courses, Golf Digest panelists play and score courses on these eight criteria: shot options, challenge, layout variety, distinctiveness, aesthetics, conditioning, and character.

“We work tirelessly to ensure that Circling Raven is an exceptional amenity of Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel, and we are constantly enhancing the course and golf club,” said resort CEO Laura Penney. “This honor from Golf Digest reinforces that our best practices are well designed and executed.”

Like the casino resort, the Gene Bates-designed championship golf course is owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. Director of Golf Don Rasmussen, PGA, and Superintendent Kal Zaranec oversee operations and course conditions, respectively.

In addition to being rated No. 1 public course in Idaho, the course is ranked among the country’s best in Resort Course, Casino Course and Pro Shop categories.

Women’s basketball

Ahead of the upcoming season Eastern Washington women’s basketball coach Joddie Gleason announced the hiring of Brynna Maxwell and Dora Goles as assistant coaches.

Maxwell is well familiar with the area after playing at Gonzaga for two seasons (2022-24), where she earned two All-WCC first team honors. Originally from Gig Harbor, Washington, Maxwell initially started her collegiate career at Utah (2019-22), earning two All-Pac 12 honors, along with a spot on the 2020 Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

Following graduation, Maxwell was drafted 13th in the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She spent last season playing in the Liga Femenina Endesa for Celta Zorka Recalvi in Vigo, Spain.

Goles jumps ship from Idaho State to join the Eastern staff after spending the past three seasons with the Bengals as an assistant coach. Goles is an alumni for Idaho State, playing guard from 2017 to 2021.