Man sentenced to 10 years for role in drug-trafficking operation out of Mexico

A federal judge sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years in prison for his role in a Mexican drug-trafficking operation, the U.S. Eastern District of Washington Attorney’s Office said in a news release this week.

Jose Efrain Gonzalez-Rodriguez was working for an organization out of Mexico that was transporting drugs from California to Spokane and distributing them, the release said. Agents searched his car last year and found nearly 7,000 fentanyl pills and 2 pounds of methamphetamine. In his home, they found 59,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of cocaine and heroin and some illegal firearms.

According to the release, Gonzalez-Rodriguez was unlawfully present in the U.S.

“Fentanyl is killing people across Eastern Washington. Those who traffic in this poison – along with other deadly drugs and illegal firearms – will be held accountable. Mr. Gonzalez-Rodriguez brought significant quantities of poison and stolen weapons into our community, putting lives at risk. This sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes and the commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to disrupt violent drug trafficking networks,” acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker said in the release.