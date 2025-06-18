Motorcyclist hit by carjacker dies from injuries

The motorcyclist struck by a carjacker who went on a violent crime spree Sunday before he was killed by law enforcement in Spokane Valley has died from his injuries, according to several media outlets.

Richard Embree was taken to the hospital after he was struck by the carjacker, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Citing Embree’s son, Dylan Embree, KHQ reported Embree died Wednesday morning. Prior to his death, Richard Embree’s mother, Susan Embree, created a GoFundMe to help pay for her son’s medical expenses.

The carjacking suspect shot and killed by a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 43-year-old Ryan Tietsort.

Authorities say Tietsort stole vehicles; hit Embree; and shot and killed Gary Hill, who tried helping a victim of one of the carjackings.