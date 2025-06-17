Russia hits Kyiv with deadliest attack of the year; G-7 avoids talk of Ukraine

Kostiantyn fears his son Dmytro is inside a residential building that was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv and waits for rescue workers while they search the rubble on Tuesday. (Oksana Parafeniuk/for The Washington Post)

By Lizzie Johnson, Kostiantyn Khudov and Serhii Korolchuk Washington Post

KYIV - At least 27 people, including an American citizen, were killed and 134 were injured in a massive overnight attack on Kyiv, marking one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital this year as divisions in the Group of Seven nations kept mentions of the war to a minimum.

The early-morning attack came as the situation in the Middle East prompted Trump to cut short his visit to the G-7 summit in Canada, where it had been expected that participants would discuss the possibility of harsher sanctions on Russia to push it toward a ceasefire.

Instead, the summit ended without a joint statement on Ukraine. In a summary of the summit published Tuesday, its chair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, wrote that the G-7 leaders backed Trump’s efforts “to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”; agreed Russia must commit to an unconditional ceasefire, like Ukraine has; and said they were exploring options to pressure Russia, including sanctions.

Russia pummeled Kyiv and its suburbs with 175 drones, 14 cruise missiles and at least two ballistic missiles in an attack lasting several hours, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a post on Telegram. The death toll climbed throughout the day with bodies still being pulled out on Wednesday afternoon.

Kyiv’s air raid sirens went off at about 9 p.m. Monday and then didn’t let up until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Russia sent more than 440 drones and 32 missiles against multiple cities across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Two people also died in Odessa and 26 were injured - bringing the death toll nationwide for the attacks to 29.

The past few weeks have proved to be particularly deadly in Ukraine. So far this month, Russia has lobbed at least 3,340 long-range drones and 135 missiles over the border, Ukrainian authorities said. Civilian casualties for the first five months of 2025 are up 50 percent compared with last year, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “is doing this only because he can afford to continue the war,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “He wants the war to continue. It is bad when the powers that be turn a blind eye to this.” The Ukrainian president was supposed to meet with Trump on Tuesday at the G-7 summit.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack during the summit was Putin’s way of making the world leaders look weak.

“Putin does this on purpose, just during the G-7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing,” he posted on X.

The United States has been out of step with its G-7 allies, who have pushed for stronger measures against Russia, including more sanctions. On Monday in Canada, Trump demurred on whether he would join the European Union in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, saying it cost the U.S. a “tremendous amount of money” and the Europeans should “do it first.”

He also criticized the G-7 for expelling Russia from the group in 2014, calling it a “big mistake.” Putin was “insulted” by the exclusion, Trump said, and he claimed that the war in Ukraine could have been avoided if Putin had been kept in the fold.

He did not mention that Russia was suspended because it invaded and later illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

“As leaders gather at G-7, will the world hand Russia another greenlight through inaction? With promised consequences again never materializing?” Ukraine’s minister of economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, said in a post on X. “Russia hears this loud and clear and scales up attacks on our people accordingly. This is not war. These are massacres.”

In 2024, the joint communiqué at the G-7 called on Russia to “end its illegal war of aggression and pay for the damage it caused to Ukraine.” Such language was absent from the summary published Tuesday, the contents of which Carney said had been agreed upon by all of the G-7 members.

“There would be things some of us, Canada included, would say above and beyond what was said in the chair summary,” Carney said Tuesday at a news conference in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Earlier that day, an official in Carney’s office, briefing reporters on background, said a strongly worded statement on the war in Ukraine had been scrapped because the U.S. declined to sign on to it and wanted to water down some of the language. The other G-7 members - Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Germany - agreed that the language that had drawn U.S. opposition would be in a statement that Carney issued at the summit’s conclusion, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter.

When asked, the White House did not comment on the substance of the remarks made at the briefing. Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, said Trump was “leading the world in ending this brutal war.”

The Canadian prime minister’s office later retracted the comments made during the briefing.

“No proposed joint statement regarding Ukraine was distributed,” Emily Williams, a spokeswoman for Carney, said Tuesday in a statement. “Canada’s intention was always for the important language to be part of the G7 Chairs’ Summary, and it was.”

Efforts by Trump to broker a peace - after claiming he would end Russia’s war in Ukraine in his first 100 days - have stalled as his attention has shifted, most recently to the conflict between Iran and Israel.

A Ukrainian security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said Tuesday’s attack on Kyiv came after the U.S. transferred a stockpile of 10,000 anti-drone munitions designated for Ukraine to the Middle East instead.

The lack of the “relatively cheap missiles” - or little rockets used to intercept drones - the security official said, was creating a perilous situation for Ukraine at a time when the Kremlin is firing hundreds of drones in each attack.

“They took all of that ammunition. They were super important,” the official said. “We need to find a new anti-Shahed solution as soon as possible. Otherwise we will have this situation every day,” he said referring to the Iranian-style drones Russia uses in its attacks.

Redirection of munitions to the Middle East will undermine Ukraine’s ability to defend itself at a time when “Russian tactics and scales of attacks are evolving to make attacks more deadly,” said Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies and a senior analyst at Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian foundation that provides support to the military.

On Tuesday - hours after the air raid sirens had quieted and rescue workers had begun tallying the damage - Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he wasn’t aware of the Russian attacks and would “have to look at it.”

Meanwhile, a kindergarten and a community center in Odessa lay in ruins. In Kyiv, a nine-story apartment building - where residents had been sleeping when a ballistic missile hit - collapsed, sending smoke spiraling into the sky and rubble spilling into the street.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in a house near where medics were providing assistance to the victims, Klitschko said.

Outside the nine-story building, branches were sheared from the trees and smoke fogged the air. A bank of blue elevators was visible from within the peeled-apart building, where a crane was lifting chunks of concrete, looking for signs of life in the destruction. Rescue workers in red stepped carefully through the rubble, searching for survivors - then bodies.

Across the street, the windows of an office building were blown out, blinds flapping out, slashes of white against a gray sky. Bits of ash floated on the breeze.

“This is one of the most brutal and deadly attacks on Kyiv,” said Oleksii Kuleba, a deputy prime minister, visiting the scene. “It lasted almost all night. … Obviously, you see that it’s not just Russia. It’s a coalition of different countries, like Iran and North Korea, producing these weapons. We need the support of our partners, especially the U.S.”

Olha Evstafiyeva, 40, watched from a nearby playground where people had gathered, leaning against metal slides and swings with chipped paint, waiting to see if their neighbors had survived. Where 30 apartments had once stood tall was now empty sky.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life,” she said, describing how she and her 6-year-old son had sprinted to the bomb shelter at a nearby school, twice dropping on their bellies on the sidewalk as drones roared overhead. “It’s like a bad dream. I think I need to wake up and realize that it’s not a dream. It’s awful my son has to go through this.”

She paused as the crane quieted, a purple T-shirt snared in its teeth. Neighbors rushed toward the caution tape for a better view of the rescue workers as they slid a body wrapped in white plastic onto an orange backboard. Standing with his parents, Artem - a 28-year-old who spoke on the condition that his last name not be used for security reasons - said he hoped it wasn’t his best friend Dmytro Isaenko. The 32-year-old lived on the sixth floor.

“This is not the way we were picturing our youth,” Artem said.