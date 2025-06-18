Spokane MMA fighter Melissa Amaya to headline Thursday’s Combate Female event in front of husband, family

Combate Global strawweight Melissa Amaya will face Meguimi Sugimoto of Japan on Thursday in Miami. (Courtesy of Combate Global)

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

Unbeaten MMA strawweight Melissa Amaya said she’s grateful she remains the Combate Female’s main event on Thursday night in Miami.

The Spokane fighter (7-0) almost didn’t get the chance when her original opponent, Bruna Ellen, had to pull out recently due to an injury. Fortunately for Amaya, Japan’s Meguimi Sugimoto (11-4-3) stepped in.

“Last minute, they say your opponent’s out, and it’s like your heart drops because you put so much work into it,” Amaya said. “So much sacrifice.”

The contract for Amaya vs. Sugimoto was signed on June 12.

“I was extremely filled with gratitude that somebody would take a fight so last minute and so far away from their home,” Amaya said.

For Amaya, nicknamed “La Mamba,” the Combate Global fight is even more special – it’s the first fight she’s bringing her husband and family to watch.

“Before, I was like, super head down,” Amaya said. “Just – this is a business trip, no distractions.

“I’m ready to have people around me.”

Her husband, who serves in the military, will be watching her fight for the first time.

“By the grace of God, he got off,” Amaya said.

Since her last fight in December, Amaya has made remarkable improvements in her game – notably her power, said Dr. Dylan Lemrey, who serves as her strength and conditioning coach.

“(Amaya) has come to a point where she’s become so strong for her weight class, strength really has not been an emphasis at all,” Lemrey said, mentioning they have worked on her explosiveness and fast-twitch reflexes.

“(I) would not be surprised if she ends up knocking out this next opponent.”

Amaya started her mental preparation early for her original opponent – Ellen (7-5) out of Brazil – at UFC flyweight Juliana Miller’s fight camp. Though technically, Amaya trained as a southpaw versus her usual orthodox stance, the mental grind was what helped her most, she said.

“The gears were already going,” Amaya said. “(Miller’s fight camp) pushed me further.”

With aggression as her focus during camp, Amaya said she’s ready to throw hands.

“I feel like I’ve been able to tap into a new gear of being more aggressive, getting in there more, playing with the different styles, trying to make certain openings … just more in your face,” Amaya said.

“Still technical, but adding some spice into it.”

Amaya, 30, who stands 5-foot-4, is looking to extend her win streak to eight. She is ranked No. 17 pound for pound in North America, and No. 1 pound for pound in Florida, according to Tapology.

Sugimoto, 34, slightly shorter at 5-3, is coming off a loss. She is ranked No. 8 pound for pound in Japan, according to Tapology.

Both athletes’ stamina should be on display for this fight as both tend to fight to the third round.

Three of Amaya’s seven wins and seven of Sugimoto’s 11 wins have come by decision.

“(Amaya) is such an elite athlete, it doesn’t really matter who they put in front of her right now,” Lemrey said.

“I just like putting in the work and just seeing the results hopefully flourish,” Amaya said.

From her debut in 2021, Amaya has flourished in her fighting career.

“It’s within a matter of time that she’s going to be a household name,” Lemrey said. “Not just here in Spokane, but at a world level.”

Combate Female takes place in Miami at 5 p.m. and can be streamed live on their YouTube channel.