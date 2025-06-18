Supreme Court upholds curbs on care for transgender minors

By Greg Stohr Washington Post

A divided U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law that outlaws certain controversial medical treatments for transgender children in a ruling that buttresses similar measures in two dozen states.

On a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the justices ruled that the Tennessee law comports with the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee, rejecting arguments by families and former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Our role is not to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic of the law before us,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, “but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

The ruling deals a fresh blow to LGBTQ rights at what is already an especially fraught time for transgender Americans. Since taking office Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has declared that gender is immutable, called for banning transgender women from female sports and – with the Supreme Court’s backing – moved to expel transgender servicemembers from the military. His administration supported the Tennessee law.

Tennessee bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for those under 18. Opponents say the law flies in the face of clinical guidelines for treating gender dysphoria, the condition characterized by distress over the incongruence between one’s gender identity and birth-assigned sex. Supporters say the law protects vulnerable children from risky and dangerous medical procedures.

The ruling “authorizes, without second thought, untold harm to transgender children and the parents and families who love them,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent. She took the unusual step of reading a summary of her opinion from the bench to give it emphasis.

The central question was whether the measure violated the Constitution by making treatments illegal when used for gender transition but not when used for other purposes.

The private challengers included Samantha and Brian Williams, whose 15-year-old daughter said in a court statement that she had felt like she was “trapped” and “drowning” in her body before beginning treatments. The girl, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, is known in court papers only as “L.W.”

Tennessee says it enacted the law in 2023 amid a sharp rise in the number of diagnoses of gender dysphoria among minors. Of Americans 13 to 17 years old, about 1.4% identify as transgender, according to a 2022 study by the Williams Institute.

LGBTQ rights have been on the decline at the Supreme Court since 2020, when the court ruled that federal law protects gay and transgender workers from job discrimination. The justices in May let the Trump administration start discharging thousands of transgender servicemembers, including people who have served openly for years.

The justices are still considering a separate case testing whether a Maryland school district is violating the Constitution by using LGBTQ-friendly books in the classroom without giving parents the right to opt out. And in the term that starts in October, the court will consider whether scores of state and local governments are violating the Constitution by barring licensed counselors from trying to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.