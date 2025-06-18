This day in history: Ford gives Spokane pavilion. Cops bust ‘dope-drunk’ club of women

Spokane detectives broke up a “dope-drunk” club of Spokane women, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 18, 1925. The newspaper also reported on the death of Wisconsin Sen. Robert M. La Follette and the return of explorer Roald Amundsen, who had been feared dead in his quest to reach the North Pole. He was safe, but he did not reach his destination. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: President Gerald Ford ordered the former U.S. Pavilion to be turned over to the city of Spokane free of charge – and city officials were “elated.”

“It’s a big step forward to the development of Riverfront Park,” said William Fearn, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

Officials had long hoped that the federal government would donate the pavilion and its umbrella-like canopy, but it was no sure thing.

The donation restricted the use of the pavilion to recreational activities. The city already had suggested repurposing the pavilion into the “Pavilion Circus,” which would include an ice-skating rink, a children’s zoo, fish ponds, IMAX theaters, amusement rides and games.

“The next critical step is the passage of $3.9 million special levy to develop it,” said the parks director.

Before that, however, the city needed to “repair the pavilion’s torn roof.”

From 1925: Spokane detectives broke up a “dope-drunk” club of Spokane women, who were all “in a stupor, giggling as though ‘silly drunk.’ ”

Police did not identify the drug, but said the women had been drinking it from a bottle.

Detectives said they received a tip from a physician, who said that one of his patients was in a “constant stupor from the drug.”

An investigation showed that several others were using the dope, and they had formed a “club” of addicts in an apartment near Lewis and Clark High School.

“A day later the women were able to talk coherently to the police and were much perturbed over the thought of being exposed,” said the SR. “They promised to break up the club and stop using the drug.”

This was a promise that would not be kept.