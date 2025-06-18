Trump again pushes TikTok sale deadline with 90-day reprieve

By Stephanie Lai Bloomberg

President Donald Trump plans to extend for a third time the deadline for Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. to divest the American operations of TikTok, allowing the social media app to keep running in the US while negotiations proceed.

“We’re going to extend it,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “We’re going to probably make a deal.”

Trump’s latest extension would give ByteDance an additional 90 days beyond a June 19 deadline while the administration works on a sale agreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Tuesday. “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark.”

Trump’s decision provides yet another lifeline for the popular app that spurred worries in Washington over national security and which has emerged as a source of friction between the US and China. For Trump, who regards himself as the consummate dealmaker, the reprieve gives him more time to secure a complicated agreement that would require an American buyer and Beijing’s sign-off.

In his remarks Wednesday, the president expressed optimism that China would ultimately go along with a deal. “We’ll need China’s blessing on it,” he said. “I think they’ll bless it.” Trump is expected to formalize the decision with an executive order.

Movement on a deal has largely stalled with US-China trade relations swept up in larger tensions over negotiate over trade. Both sides are accusing each other of violating an agreement in Geneva in May to lower crippling tariffs. Subsequent talks in London this month saw the two sides look to ease confrontations centered on access to cutting-edge technology and rare-earth minerals.

Under a law signed by then-President Joe Biden last year, ByteDance was directed to divest TikTok’s US unit by Jan. 19, but the company has balked at selling a lucrative business valued from $20 billion to as high as $150 billion depending on the proposed terms and technology included.

Trump first extended the deadline shortly after taking office in January and extended it again in April. Trump’s latest move is likely to draw questions over its legality. According to the law, the president could grant a one-time delay for as many as 90 days if “significant progress” was demonstrated toward securing a deal.

When he punted the deadline again in April, Trump said a deal was largely in place but claimed China had changed its stance because of the tariff war between the two countries that saw the president levy high duties on Chinese imports and draw retaliation from Beijing. It’s unclear whether lawmakers from either party in Washington will emerge to contest the latest reprieve.

The administration has fielded several bids to buy TikTok’s US assets , including a consortium of investors featuring Oracle Corp., Blackstone Inc. and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz that had emerged as a top contender.

That potential agreement would have granted new outside investors 50% of TikTok’s US business in a unit that would be spun off from ByteDance. ByteDance’s existing US investors would also own about 30% of the business, cutting the Chinese firm’s stake to just below 20%, allowing it to meet the ownership requirements of the US security law. Oracle would take a minority stake in the operations and provide security assurances for user data.

The proposal would also have left the app’s algorithm in Chinese hands, removing a potential obstacle to winning approval from the company and authorities in Beijing. That exposes it to challenges by China hawks in Congress who worry such a deal would give Beijing too much access to US data and could violate a provision in the law requiring the software to be removed from Chinese control.

The Trump administration was close to reaching the deal involving Oracle before the earlier April 5 deadline, but China withheld its approval following the US president’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs.

Real estate mogul Frank McCourt Jr., who’s bidding to buy TikTok through his Project Liberty initiative, told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that engagement with the Trump administration to hash out a deal has been “fairly quiet” in recent weeks.

“I’ve learned to be patient and hang around the hoop,” he said, adding, “I think this is the last extension.”

While McCourt said he’s still optimistic about Project Liberty’s ability to acquired US-based TikTok without its algorithm over the next 90-day period, he said there’s a distinct possibility that the platform has to shut down in the US altogether. “Something is going to give here,” he said.

—-

—With assistance from Kurt Wagner, Riley Griffin, Josh Wingrove, Skylar Woodhouse, Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde.