WSU lands pledge from WR Maurice Purify II as Cougars’ class of 2026 keeps rolling

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding a little more offense to its class of 2026.

On Wednesday, the Cougars landed a commitment from wide receiver Maurice Purify II, who announced his decision on social media.

A former Northern Illinois pledge, Purify makes the 16th member of WSU’s class of 2026, which has picked up 11 prospects during the month .

Purify, from Omaha, Nebraska, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds. He’s the second receiver in the class, joining Boise native Hudson Lewis, meaning the Cougars are just about set at that position for this class.

Purify, the son of former Nebraska and Cincinnati Bengals player Maurice Purify, committed to Northern Illinois in late April. But in early June, he decommitted, prompting WSU coaches to offer him two days later. Purify took his official visit to Pullman last weekend, and committed a few days later.

Purify, who plays at Westside High in Omaha, also held offers from Fresno State and FCS schools Indiana State and Lindenwood.

He figures to give the Cougs athleticism at the receiver spot. This spring in track and field, Purify won district championships in the 200-meter dash (22.36 seconds), long jump (24 feet) and with this team in the 4x100 relay (42.29 ). Purify also finished second at the state track meet in the long jump, also at 24 feet.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026 is as follows:

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star WR Hudson Lewis (Timberline, Boise).

• Wide receiver Maurice Purify II (Westside, Omaha, Nebraska).

• Safety Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star LB Josh Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star safety Kaden Olson (Northwest, Justin, Texas).

• Cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kington Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).