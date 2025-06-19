10 under $10 for the weekend of June 20-22

1 Riverfront Moves: Summer Solstice Yoga – A vinyasa flow practice with gentle challenges and moments of relaxation by instructors from The Union. 7-8 p.m. Friday. Spokane Pavilion, 574 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

2 Innovation High School Summer Kick off Night Market and Resource Fair – Features activities, music, food and community connections. 4-8 p.m. Friday. Innovation High School, 811 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free. (509) 309-7680.

3 Historic Walking Tours – Two-hour walking tour of Riverfront Park. These tours are guided by renowned local historian Chet Caskey, offering a deep dive into Spokane’s transformative history. 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Admission: Free. (888) 929-7849.

4 Filipino American Friendship Festival – Honors the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and the United States through cultural performances, folk dancing, traditional cuisine, and artistic displays. 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free. (509) 625-6601.

5 Spokane Bike Party – A slow cruise through the city while jamming some tunes. The route starts and ends at Olmsted Brothers Green in Kendall Yards 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Olmsted Brothers Green, North Nettleton Street and West Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

6 Storytime at the Carrousel – An early literacy program that includes stories, songs and preschool activities to spark young imaginations. Attendees receive carousel rides for $1. Ages 2-5. 11 a.m. Friday. Looff Carousel, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

7 Summer Moonlight Movies – A screening of “The Wild Robot” in Airway Heights. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Movie begins at dusk. 7 p.m. Friday. Sunset Park, 924 S. Lawson St. Admission: Free.

8 Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition Pillar Awards – A black carpet event that aims to acknowledge and celebrate those who uplift the local African-American community. 6 p.m. Friday. The Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Friday Night Movie – A showing of the movie “Fire” at the museum. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: $8

10 Big Gay Dance Party – This annual pride-themed dance party features dancing, drag performances, prizes, swag, giveaways and more. Proceeds support the Spokane AIDS Network. 8-11 p.m. Friday. nYne Bar & Bistro, 232 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: $5