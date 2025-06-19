Get some dirt on your boots and hit the Northern Quest Resort and Casino for some Jon Pardi ‘Honkytonk’

From staff reports

Jon Pardi, one of country music’s biggest stars, is bringing his “Honkytonk Hollywood Tour” to Spokane.

Pardi has provided hit after hit for a little over a decade now with his combination of modern and old-school, more traditional country sounds.

Pardi’s plethora of massive hits include “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Last Night Lonely.”

Pardi has also collaborated with fellow country artists like Thomas Rhett, Midland, Luke Bryan and Lauren Alaina.

Pardi recently released his fifth studio album, “Honkytonk Hollywood,” in April. New favorites from the record include “Boots Off” and “Friday Night Heartbreaker.”

He will be playing at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Friday and will be joined by country riser Kassi Ashton, who released her debut album, “Made from the Dirt,” last year. She also played the Next From Nashville stage at Watershed last year.

Tickets can be purchased through the venue website and start at $34.