Israel vows to intensify attacks after Iranian missile hits hospital

By Adam Rasgon, Ephrat Livni and David E. Sanger New York Times

Israel’s defense minister warned Thursday that the Israeli military would intensify its strikes on “strategic targets” in Iran, after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit several locations, including a major hospital complex in southern Israel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iran had targeted Israeli military facilities near a hospital, according to the Fars news agency, an Iranian outlet affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, though it offered no evidence to support that. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the claim.

The hospital, the Soroka Medical Center in the city of Beersheba, said it had sustained widespread damage and asked people to stay away. The hospital said the building that was hit had been largely evacuated in recent days and that it was treating several patients with minor injuries. It is the first Israeli hospital to be hit directly since the war with Iran began last Friday, the Israeli military said.

The threat from Defense Minister Israel Katz came after the Israeli military launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran, including a nuclear complex. Stepping up Israel’s attacks, Katz said, would “remove the threats to the state of Israel and destabilize the ayatollahs’ regime” in Iran.

Iran has been under a near-total internet blackout since Wednesday night, and it was not immediately possible to get further comment from Iranian authorities.

As rescuers searched for people trapped at the medical facility, the Israeli military said it was conducting strikes on a number of targets in Iran — including an inactive reactor at Arak, to prevent the site from producing material for nuclear weapons, and a nuclear production facility in the Natanz region.

Iranian state media reported that Israeli warplanes struck the nuclear facility at Arak and said there was no serious damage. The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said a “heavy water research reactor, under construction, was hit” at Arak but that it was “not operational and contained no nuclear material, so no radiological effects” were recorded.

The latest exchange of attacks came as uncertainty hung over the Middle East about whether President Donald Trump would send U.S. forces to join Israel’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear program and military.

“I have ideas as to what to do,” Trump said during an Oval Office event Wednesday. He added, “I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due, you know, because things change.”

Here’s what else to know:

— Potential U.S. involvement: Israel has pressed Trump to use powerful American weapons to attack Iran’s underground nuclear sites, and the prospect of U.S. involvement in the war has added to fears that it could spiral into a wider conflagration in the Middle East. The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned that the United States would suffer “irreparable” harm if it joined the Israeli campaign.

— Diplomatic effort: European and Iranian officials will meet Friday in Geneva, the first formal talks between Iranian and Western officials since Israel and Iran began exchanging strikes last week. Israeli and American officials will not take part. On Wednesday, a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official said Iran would accept Trump’s offer to meet soon, hours after Khamenei rejected Trump’s call for an “unconditional surrender.”

— Civilian toll: An 8-year-old girl who loved dancing in a red dress at her dentist’s office. A 28-year-old national equestrian champion. A poet one week away from her 24th birthday. A graphic designer who worked at National Geographic. Grandparents in their 80s. All are among the civilians killed during Israeli airstrikes on Iran. In Israel, Iran’s strikes have killed at least 24 people since Friday, according to the Israeli government.

— Missile interceptors: Israel has a world-leading missile interception system, but as the war drags on, Israel is firing interceptors faster than it can produce them. That has raised questions within the Israeli security establishment about whether the country will run low on air defense missiles before Iran uses up its ballistic arsenal, according to eight current and former officials.

