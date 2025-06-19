Kraken acquire winger Mason Marchment from Stars for draft picks

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Kraken picked up Dallas Stars left winger Mason Marchment at a discount on Thursday.

In his first trade as Kraken general manager, Jason Botterill announced that the club had acquired forward Marchment, 30, in exchange for Dallas’ 2025 fourth-round pick, which was previously acquired by Seattle, and the Kraken’s own 2026 third-round pick. That well-traveled fourth-round pick was part of the 2024 Alex Wennberg trade with the New York Rangers, flipped by New York after a deal with the Stars for Nils Lundkvist.

Marchment, 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, was a 22-goal scorer each of the past two seasons with the Stars and has reached at least 30 points in each of his past four NHL seasons. His 47 points through 62 games last season would have been good enough for fourth on the Kraken, behind only Jared McCann, Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz, all of whom appeared in at least 16 more games. Marchment, nicknamed “Mush,” missed time due to injury and illness in 2024-25.

He picked up another goal and four assists in 18 playoff games this spring.

The Stars are reportedly looking for cap space in order to keep star left wing Jason Robertson, who comes with a sizable price tag.

Meanwhile, Marchment is entering the final season of his four-year contract with a $4.5M average annual value. The Toronto Maple Leafs were reportedly interested in re-acquiring him.

This is Marchment’s fourth NHL team after Toronto, the Florida Panthers and Dallas. The son of late NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment, he was born in Uxbridge, Ontario and is the cousin of PWHL forward Kennedy Marchment of the Montreal Victoire.