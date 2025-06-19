Miley Cyrus blamed for dad Billy Ray’s pot smoking on ‘Hannah Montana’ set

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Miley Cyrus said she caught some flack for her dad’s pot habit on the set of the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

The Grammy winner, 32, shed some light on her child star days while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Sorry We’re Cyrus,” the podcast hosted by her mom, Tish, and big sister Brandi.

Asked about an amusing “core memory” from making the teen sitcom co-starring her father, Miley said: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.”

Tish said she remembered the drama, noting that once everyone realized it was actually Billy Ray toking on the set, people on the show kept calling her to say “B-Ray was smoking pot.” She said she refused to believe it at the time, and tried blaming Miley’s co-star Mitchel Musso instead.

“It was Mitchel Musso! It was both,” Miley replied with a laugh.

During the episode, the famous family also addressed when Tish “mysteriously” – as Miley teased – unfollowed her on Instagram last month, prompting speculation about the state of their relationship.

Miley at the time dismissed the rumor mill, saying that though she “rarely” bothers weighing in on the grapevine, her mom is her “best friend” and the two “are too tight for anything to ever come between us.”

Much like Tish responded to one of her own followers, Cyrus said the move was a “simple, coincidental and uninteresting” mistake, despite occurring just hours after Billy Ray broadcast how excited he was to see his daughter. They had their own dust-up in July 2024, when he apparently called Miley and Tish “skanks” in texts and audio obtained by multiple outlets.

About a year prior, Tish and youngest daughter Noah – who reportedly had a relationship with her new stepdad Dominic Purcell, before he wed her mom – put their own reported feud to bed.