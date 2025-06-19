Newsweek names Jedi Alliance among the Top 15 arcades in the nation

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane Valley arcade recently received recognition from an international publication.

Newsweek magazine named Jedi Alliance one of the top 15 arcades in the nation, and readers have the opportunity to help boost the gaming haven into the top 10.

“We were nominated by Visit Spokane,” said owner Tyler Arnold. “The editorial staff chose who they believe are the top 15.”

The magazine launched an online poll Thursday and readers can vote for their Top 10 pick once a day until July 17.

Arnold began collecting arcade and pinball games 30 years ago.

“When I started collecting no one was interested in them,” he recalled. “Vendors don’t care about this stuff the way collectors do.”

For him, each addition offered another great memory.

“They were selling us our childhood one quarter at a time,” he said of the arcades he frequented.

Four years ago, he relocated the arcade from East Boone to its current location, which provided more space for games and memorabilia.

“We’re the largest arcade in the state as far as I know,” Arnold said.

For an $18 contribution, guests can play 160 arcade and pinball games as many times as they’d like.

Contribution because the Jedi Alliance is a registered church, and Arnold is an ordained minister through the Universal Life Church.

The newest nostalgic arrival is an Atari “Star Wars” sit-down game, circa 1983.

“I had the stand-up version for years, but this is the Holy Grail,” he said.

His oldest game is a 1963 Flying Chariots pinball featuring a hand-painted backdrop of ancient Rome.

While the arcade focuses on vintage games, Arnold couldn’t resist purchasing a 2024 “Pulp Fiction” pinball.

“It’s considered one of the best games of the year.”

If you want to take a break from gaming, head upstairs to the Church of Pop Culture, where Arnold has curated a unique collection of movie props and “Star Wars” memorabilia.

In another nod to “Pulp Fiction,” he said his coolest new movie prop is one of the tuxedos worn by the Wolf in the film.

He also recently added one of Dennis Hopper’s suits from “Waterworld.”

The inclusion of Jedi Alliance as a top 15 arcade offers validation that people value vintage fun.

“What a compliment to be selected,” said Arnold. “The whole place is a preservation project and a museum. We’re just doing what we love.”

