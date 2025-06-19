No little feat that Little Feat has stayed together since 1969 and is back with a fresh album

From staff reports

Little Feat is rolling into Spokane coming off the release of its first album of original material in over a decade.

The band was first formed in 1969 in Los Angeles, where is began as a true California rock group. Not too long after, it had done some shifting to New Orleans-esque funk. From these sounds to the blues and touches of folk, jazz, and psychedelia, Little Feat has explored many genres.

Little Feat is known for favorites like “Dixie Chicken,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “All That You Dream” and “Willin.’ ”

In 2024, Little Feat released a record of blues classics, “Sam’s Place,” with longtime percussionist Sam Clayton on lead vocals and including Bonnie Raitt on their cover of Muddy Waters’ classic tune “Long Distance Call.”

Last month, the band released a new 13-track record titled “Strike Up The Band,” its first album of original material in 13 years. New fan favorites on the album include songs like “Midnight Flight” and “Too High to Cut My Hair.”

Little Feat will play at the Spokane Tribe Casino alongside the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $87.48, can be purchased through the venue website.