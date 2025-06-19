Sounders fall to Atlético Madrid, drop to 0-2 in Club World Cup

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Sounders and Atlético Madrid are worlds apart geographically and in stature in the global soccer scene. An obvious throughline displayed on the fresh Lumen Field grass Thursday is the tenacious nature of the players.

But Atléti mixes rugged play with superior technique, and that was the difference in their FIFA men’s Club World Cup match. Pablo Barrios scored two goals to help the Spanish side collect a 3-1 win over the Sounders in Group B play.

The format for the new 32-team tournament has clubs divided into eight groups, and the top two advance to the Round of 16. Seattle is last in its standings and closes group-stage play against UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Monday at Lumen.

The Sounders held their ground in the first half and even felt they escaped danger early. Atlético striker Julián Álvarez had an open look in the box and hit it wide of goal in the 10th minute.

The poorly taken attempt gave the Sounders faithful hope that maybe Atléti (1-1) was off their legendary game on Thursday afternoon.

Then an unassuming headed pass landed at the foot of the Spanish side to unlock their known transition game. Giuliano Simeone dribbled downfield and laid a pass to Barrios to knock in, the ball taking a few bounces off the crossbar before finding its way into goal for the 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Seattle was undeterred.

Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák hustled to get to a loose ball and sent an immediate cross into the box for Danny Musovski to get a shot, but Atléti keeper Jan Oblak made the save in the 17th minute.

Lumen erupted into a standing ovation for its home team, which is ranked 223rd in the world compared to Atléti’s No. 15 ranking, according to Opta Analyst.

The Sounders were gifted another break in the 36th minute when defender Reed Baker-Whiting committed a foul against Simeone on the sideline of the penalty box.

Referee Yael Falcon was alerted by VAR (video assistant referee) to review the judgment. After a long look, he waved off the penalty and announced there wasn’t a foul.

Again, the majority of the 51,636 in attendance felt there was a chance. Atléti only outshot the Sounders 10-8 (3-1 on goal) in the opening half.

It changed immediately after the break.

Atléti midfielder Axel Witsel subbed on during halftime and pushed the score to 2-0 seconds after play started. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei thought he cleared an attempt, the ball taking a wicked bounce off the crossbar. But defender Robin Le Normand kept the ball in play at the post and fed Witsel for an easy header in the 47th minute.

Rusnák countered with a quick goal in the 50th minute to revive his team. The right-footed shot from inside the box took time to clear due to teammate Paul Rothrock being considered offside, but the ball was deflected to nullify the possible violation.

Barrios pounced on good positioning in the 55th minute to get his second goal and start to wake the Sounders from their dream of upsetting the Spanish powerhouse.

After the match, multiple Sounders players traded jerseys with Atléti, who have six World Cup winners on their roster.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the match in Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer’s suite.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made five lineup changes from Sunday’s loss against Botafogo.

Left back Nouhou was on the bench with center back Kim Kee-hee, who felt a setback from a previous calf injury. Instead, Baker-Whiting and Jon Bell staffed the back line.

Seattle had a different flank with Rothrock and Pedro de la Vega replacing Ryan Kent and Jesús Ferreira. Sounders midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was slotted in at right back for Alex Roldan.