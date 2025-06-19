The Collector: Scott Griffith’s wall of sound

Scott Griffith admits to being obsessed with collecting “monster vintage receivers” and assembling them in his basement, along with the appropriate speakers and players for reel-to-reel tapes, cassettes and vinyl albums, shown Monday, June 9, 2025 in north Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

We want to hear about what you collect and why. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Tunes from the past and the present sound amazing at Scott Griffith’s house.

Twenty years ago, he began collecting vintage stereo gear – specifically, “monster” receivers from the mid- to late 1970s.

A receiver amplifies and directs audio signals for a stereo sound system.

“I’ve had music in my life forever,” said Griffith, a 1972 Shadle Park grad. “I bought my first stereo at Hal’s, where everyone went to drool over stereos.”

He discovered his first vintage find on Craigslist – a Kenwood 9600.

He Googled it and learned it was a monster receiver produced during the “monster receiver wars” from the golden era of audio (1971-81).

The receiver wars emerged when leading HiFi manufacturers developed products designed to produce the finest musical reproductions. They competed against each other in an all-out battle to dominate the market and offer the most powerful, most aesthetically stunning receiver.

Griffith loved the Kenwood’s sound.

“I thought it was pretty cool and decided to keep my eye out for another one,” he said. “Within six months, I had two more. Six months later, I had two more, and so on.”

Now, he owns 27 monster receivers. In the music room of his home in north Spokane , 21 of them glow on shelves he custom-made for them. He created a master switch so he can easily change which receiver he wants to use.

Racks on the opposite wall hold component pieces, and speakers line the room.

Last week, the Kenwood 9600 produced the powerful blues-based riffs of Led Zepplin from one of Griffith’s reel-to-reel recordings.

“I prefer reel-to-reel because it’s the fullest, warmest, most vintage sound.”

He said his most exciting purchase was a Pioneer SX-1980.

“It was the biggest Pioneer made – the most watts (270) per channel,” Griffith said. “It cost $1,295 in 1978. They only made a few thousand – it was very high-end at the time.”

Vintage receivers typically feature wood or wood veneer trim, a steel body and aluminum knobs.

His favorite monster receiver may surprise some audiophiles.

“I know it’s kind of odd, but my favorite is this MCS,” Griffith said. “It was made for JCPenney by Technics. It has a built-in equalizer.”

Fifteen years ago, the collector began restoring and selling or trading receivers.

“I belong to an online stereo group with 140,000 members.”

Several factors lead to the surge in popularity of these vintage items.

“A lot of these ended up in dumpsters,” he said. “As you age, you see the value of them. Nothing currently made can even compare with the cool factor of this era.”

Now, collectors can afford items that were previously beyond their reach as teens.

Modern music sounds as sweet as classic rock in Griffith’s lair.

The tight harmonies of Mumford and Sons filled the room through a pair of ESS speakers.

“They were high-end designed for Concept in 1976,” he said. “Great clarity and depth.”

These aren’t lightweight speakers.

“They weigh 125 pounds a piece!”

Griffith hasn’t completed his collection by any means. He and his wife are planning a trip to British Columbia to pick up a vintage Pioneer SX 590 made in 1978.

“It’s the European version and has a black face,” he said. “I’m excited to get it!”

At the top of his bucket list of vintage monster receivers – a Rotel RX 1603.

“It’s rare,” he said.

For now, he’s content to enjoy his collection.

“I love to come down here with my glass of bourbon, sit back, put my feet up, and listen to Fleetwood Mac or Supertramp,” Griffith said. “I watch the needles bounce, the reels spin, and know what’s generating the sound is gear that’s 50 years old!”