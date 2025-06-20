Firefighters control 10-acre fire burning near Slavin Conservation Area

A 10-acre fire broke out Friday near the James T. Slavin Conservation Area and forced residents to evacuate.

Firefighters got the blaze under control after several structures were threatened, but Spokane County Fire District 3 Public Affairs Director Teri Bunce said no homes burned and no injuries were reported.

Level 3 evacuations, or leave now, were ordered, but those dropped to Level 2, or get set to leave, shortly after 5 p.m. for residents living west of Keeney Road between the 13700 block and 14400 block of South Keeney Road, according to Spokane County Emergency Management. The Level 2 evacuations include residents living on Diamond Lane and anyone using the conservation area.

Level 1 evacuations were in effect at 5 p.m. for residents living east of Keeney Road between the 13000 and 14400 block of Keeney, but all evacuation orders were lifted by Friday night, Bunce said.

The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. on South Keeney Road, according to the PulsePoint application and officials.

Several resources and fire agencies were called, including Spokane County fire districts 3, 8 and 10, Spokane Fire Department, Cheney Fire Department, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, according to Bunce.

DNR sent three fire engines with a bulldozer and a helicopter to drop water on the flames, according to Ryan Rodruck, DNR spokesman.

Bunce said Fire District 3 and DNR crews were the only crews left mopping up the fire late Friday afternoon. DNR is investigating the cause of the fire.

Bunce said the county’s fire danger increased to “high” Friday. She said the county typically doesn’t reach the moderate or high range until mid-July, which speaks to the dry fuels in the area from the dry, warm spring.

“It’s going to be a challenging wildfire season,” Bunce said.