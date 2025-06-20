Bazaar art festival returns Saturday to reignite Spokane’s creativity

With summer finally peeking over the horizon, local nonprofit Terrain is returning with their annual celebration of arts, Bazaar.

On Saturday, the “region’s largest all-local art market” will fill the downtown streets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. outside of the River Park Square Mall.

Each hour of the Bazaar, a new artist will take to the stage to perform a set while visitors peruse the stalls. In 2024, 144 vendors brought goods to the event, which saw a crowd of 20,000, according to the nonprofit.

This year, attendees will find everything from culinary creations like teas and sandwiches to artisan jewelry and scarves to home décor, including pillows, ceramics, and paintings.

Bazaar, a beloved summer event, is celebrating its 11th year on the streets of Spokane. Since then, its network of vendors has only grown, with last year’s sales totaling $223,953.

For the organization, though, the goal extends far beyond numbers. Terrain says it is committed to constantly infusing local arts into the community because “a more just and vibrant Spokane is possible through creativity, economic opportunity, and the collective action of everyone who dares to create.”

In addition to Bazaar, Terrain hosts an eponymous “juried multimedia art and music event” each October; an indoor winter arts market, BrrrZAAR; and holds a permanent storefront, From Here, in River Park Square.

Vendors have the opportunity to apply for Bazaar and other celebrations, though anyone can register to volunteer on the Terrain webpage at terrainspokane.com/bazaar.