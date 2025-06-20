Fired officer who posted ‘predator’ flyers against Caldwell chief files claim

By Alex Brizee The Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Caldwell (Idaho) Police Chief Rex Ingram could be facing another lawsuit, this time from a former police lieutenant.

Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Benjamin Heinrich filed a $500,000 tort claim against the city of Caldwell, the Caldwell Police Department, and several high-ranking members of the police force, including Ingram. The Idaho Statesman obtained the tort claim through a public records request.

Heinrich, who was hired in 2015, alleged in the complaint that he was “wrongfully terminated” for exercising his right to free speech after he posted flyers downtown petitioning the removal of Ingram “for his acts of corruption,” referring to allegations that Ingram misused public funds for his own travel and accommodations. Idaho State Police closed an investigation into Ingram’s spending earlier this year after an outside prosecutor tapped to investigate the allegations said there was no crime.

Heinrich and others posted the flyers throughout the city in February, calling for Ingram’s dismissal and stating their support for two former Caldwell police employees who sued the city. Idaho Dispatch, a conservative news outlet, published an image of the flyers, which pictured Ingram with the words “FIRE PREDATOR & THIEF CHIEF REX INGRAM.”

In a February email Ingram sent to police staff and the City Council, which the Statesman obtained through a public records request, Ingram accused the “group of masked, hooded individuals” of plastering “false and defamatory propaganda” about him.

“As an American who genuinely believes in our Constitutional rights and encourages all to exercise those rights, I remind you that I, too, am entitled to my rights,” Ingram wrote in the email. “This act was not only illegal, it does not reflect our community values or Idahoan way of life. This will not distract me from continuing to lead each of you and ensuring our community that it has never been safer than it is today!”

Heinrich said he was retaliated against by being placed on administrative leave on Feb. 18, two days after Ingram sent the staff-wide email. By April 28, he was fired, the claim said.

Char Jackson, a spokesperson for the city, in a statement said the city received the claim from Heinrich, which includes “unverified allegations and does not reflect the full scope of the situation,” and asked the public to wait for all the facts before “drawing conclusions.”

“The city of Caldwell does not comment on pending legal claims, as such matters are appropriately resolved in court,” she added. “We recognize that this may be frustrating for members of the public who seek a full understanding of the circumstances. The city wants the public to have the facts and appreciates the community’s patience and trust in the legal process.”

Heinrich posts flyers against Ingram

Heinrich said he posted the flyers after he exhausted “all avenues,” including an attempt to trigger an investigation into Ingram and police administrators, the claim alleged.

The flyers included stated support for two employees who sued Ingram: Nathan Douthit, a former officer who alleged he was wrongfully fired, and Allison Butler, another officer who accused the chief of sexual harassment. After Butler filed her lawsuit, weeks before the flyers were posted, Mayor Jarom Wagoner held a news conference asserting his and the City Council’s full support of Ingram. Heinrich is in a relationship with Butler, according to her lawsuit.

Wagoner urged the public to “avoid drawing any conclusions” while also saying, “We are confident in Chief Ingram’s leadership and professionalism, and firmly stand behind him during the legal process.”

Concerns over the chief’s spending also prompted a lawsuit from Douthit who alleged that under Ingram’s leadership, the agency misused public funds. He said he was fired “because he dared question” the chief’s conduct. Ingram previously told the Statesman he was hired to “completely change the culture” at the Caldwell Police Department, which he’s done through an increased budget, needed training, and sending officers and administrators to conferences and events.

“I‘m an easy target, and I’m very bold,” Ingram said in a 2024 interview. “I’m very vulnerable, and then coupled with, you start holding certain people accountable and have them do their job to maintain the mission, vision and values of the organization – they get upset.”

Caldwell police chief accused of misconduct

This latest claim – one of five tied to the city – comes after months of allegations against Ingram, who took over the department’s top job in 2022 amid an FBI investigation that prompted the federal indictment of two officers.

Two of the recent complaints, one filed by Ingram’s former executive assistant and another filed by the city’s last human resources director, have been resolved. In total, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, which provides the liability and property insurance to local government agencies, paid out $550,000 to settle the two claims.

Heinrich “did nothing more than question Chief Ingram’s own misconduct, bad acts and misuse of city resources,” his attorney, Kevin Dinius, wrote, adding that Heinrich is a “whistleblower” against Ingram and others’ “reprehensible behavior.” Dinius didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

“Lt. Heinrich has NOT slandered or defamed the chief, his administration nor the Caldwell Police Department,” he wrote.