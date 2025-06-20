Jared Thomas’ walk-off home run sends Spokane to win against Everett 5-3

From staff reports

Jared Thomas hit a two-run, walk-off home run and Spokane snapped its nine-game losing streak Friday with a 5-3 win against visiting Everett to open the second half of the Northwest League season.

Indians starter Konner Eaton recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts, allowing three runs in 6⅔ innings. Spokane reliever Cade Denton picked up the win with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Everett’s Charlie Pagliarini paced the Aquasox with two RBIs.

Thomas’ ninth-inning homer capped his 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and three RBIs.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.