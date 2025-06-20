Motorcyclist killed near Lewis and Clark High School

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving at least one other vehicle Friday afternoon near Lewis and Clark High School on the edge of downtown Spokane.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Stevens Street, according to a Spokane Police Department Facebook post.

Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department, said the motorcyclist who died was a man, but his identity was not released. No one was arrested as of 4:30 p.m.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area around the scene, which was closed for several hours, as detectives investigate.