Taste of Asia and Filipino-American Festival among events at Saturday’s Riverfront celebration

The first full day of summer will feature a trio of celebrations held at Riverfront Park: Taste of Asia Festival, the Philippine-American Friendship Celebration and the Sister City Bench Dedication.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday all are welcome to experience the “multifaceted” day which includes “cultural performances, Karaoke Contest with prizes, raffles, Asian Cooking demos, cultural exhibits, and interactive cultural booths,” according to the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Coalition website. The day runs until 4 p.m.

These events are hosted by the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Coalition and supported by the Spokane Parks Foundation and other groups.

One highlight of the celebration is the formal unveiling of the Sister City Bench. Spokane first became a Sister City upon partnering with Nishinomiya, Japan, in 1961. Since then, the Spokane Sister Cities group has forged relationships with four other cities across Europe and Asia. On Saturday, Spokane’s 38-year sisterhood with Jilin, China will be marked by the diplomatic bench ceremony.

The Philippine-American Friendship event will be commemorated by a proclamation of the enduring partnership the city holds with local Filipino communities. A Filipino American Dance Troupe will perform as well.

A raffle and silent auction will benefit the Taste of Asia Program and Spokane Valley Food Bank, with gift cards to local establishments–many of which are Asian- or Asian American-owned–being offered.