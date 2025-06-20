Trump sends mixed signals on Iran strikes with ceasefire hint

Skylar Woodhouse, Alisa Odenheimer, Samy Adghirni and Ellen Milligan Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump deepened uncertainty about his readiness to join Israel’s week-old war with Iran, signaling he might consider backing a ceasefire but also warning that he could order military action sooner than the deadline he flagged just a day earlier.

“I’m giving them a period of time,” the U.S. president told reporters in New Jersey, after meeting earlier Friday with his national security team. “I would say two weeks would be the maximum.”

He dismissed European efforts to find a diplomatic solution after foreign ministers from the U.K., France and Germany met their Iranian counterpart in Geneva Friday.

After stepping up threats against Iran early this week, Trump appeared to dial back tensions Thursday, saying that he would hold off for two weeks to give diplomacy a chance. Israel, which has vowed to destroy Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, has continued strikes as Iran launched further retaliation.

Even as he hinted at shortening the deadline for his ultimatum, Trump also suggested he “might” support a ceasefire while talks were underway. Iran has demanded the attacks stop before it enters negotiations, something Israel has refused to do.

“I might, depending on the circumstances,” the president said when asked if he’d back a halt to fighting to allow negotations. But he questioned whether such a truce would be possible. “Israel’s doing well in terms of war, and I think you would have to say that Iran is doing less well. It’s a little bit hard to get somebody to stop.”

European diplomats made little apparent headway in their meeting Friday, appealing to Iran to come to the table.

“We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the U.S.,” U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters after the meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. “This is a perilous moment and it’s hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict.”

Araghchi said Iran is ready to hold another meeting with the Europeans in the near future, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. But he warned that progress can’t be expected without a halt in the conflict. “As long as the attacks continue, we will not negotiate with any party,” he said.

No follow-up meeting has yet been scheduled and there was no agreement on where or in what format such talks would take place, according to a European official.

Before a two-month-old negotiation process with the U.S. was suspended in the wake of Israel’s attack, Tehran had signaled its willingness to accept some restrictions on its enrichment activities. Israel and U.S. have said the Islamic Republic shouldn’t be allowed to enrich uranium at all.

Trump played down the European diplomatic efforts. “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us,” he said. “Europe is not going to be able to help them.”

Trump also said Israel lacks the ability to destroy all of Iran’s nuclear facilities on its own.

Most experts say a successful strike against the subterranean nuclear enrichment site at Fordow would require American participation, since Israel doesn’t have the kind of munitions — like the most powerful bunker-buster bombs — with the ability to penetrate that deep underground. But there’s a debate on the issue, with some claiming Israel has the necessary tools.

“They really have a very limited capacity,” Trump said. “They could break through a little section but they can’t go down very deep. They don’t have that capacity.” And the president added: “Maybe it won’t be necessary.”

Trump repeated his stated belief that Iran was a matter of weeks from getting a nuclear bomb when Israel attacked, and again dismissed U.S. intelligence findings that Iran’s leadership wasn’t seeking to do so.

Oil prices fell on Friday following a report from Reuters that Iran is ready to discuss limitations on uranium enrichment, though they’re still up significantly from before the conflict.

Israel launched its surprise attack on Iran last week, saying the threat of its sworn enemy acquiring nuclear weapons had to be neutralized. Iran responded with waves of missiles and drones of its own, and there have been heavy casualties on both sides.

Trump has publicly mused for days about the U.S. joining the fray, but appeared on Thursday to have taken a step back after a run of tough rhetoric, including demands for Tehran residents to relocate and threats toward Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel’s military said Friday it staged fresh strikes on dozens of targets, hitting missile-production sites and the Tehran headquarters of the nation’s internal security unit and the research and development arm of Iran’s nuclear-weapons program. General Staff Chief Eyal Zamir said his forces are prepared for a “prolonged campaign.”

Israel’s fire services meanwhile said missiles landed Friday in the Tel Aviv area and the south of the country. Three people were injured seriously.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a post on X that an Israeli attack on a Red Crescent ambulance in Tehran killed three medical personnel on Friday. So far, four medical centers in Iran, including a children’s hospital, have been hit by Israel, according to the semi-official Mehr News agency. Israel earlier this week said Iran struck a hospital in the country’s south.

Banks, cinemas, and cultural centers in Tehran were set to partially reopen from Saturday, according to officials — a tentative step toward restoring daily life. However, a days-long internet and phone blackout appeared to remain largely in effect, with many citizens still cut off from international platforms and websites.

