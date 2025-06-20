Yoga Day celebration moved indoors to Southside Community Center

From staff reports

Cooler, rainy weather in the forecast is forcing the relocation of Spokane’s first International Yoga Day celebration.

The free event will now be at the Southside Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s sponsored by the Consulate General of India and Spokane Parks and Recreation.

All ages are welcome. Organizers ask that participants who have a yoga mat bring it with them. T-shirts, courtesy of the Consulate General of India, will be available to the first 50 participants.