Luis Suisbel homers twice to lead Everett past Spokane in extra innings 3-2

From staff reports

Spokane will be happy when Everett infielder Luis Suisbel leaves town when their Northwest League series concludes.

Suisbel homered twice Saturday, both erasing a one-run Spokane lead, and the AquaSox rallied to win 3-2 in 10 innings.

Everett (1-1 second half) pushed one run across in the 10th inning when a wild pitch by Spokane (1-1) reliever Hunter Mann allowed Everett catcher Josh Caron to score from third base.

The Indians couldn’t extend the game to an 11th inning.

Caleb Hobson struck out looking, Jared Thomas flew out to left field and Charlie Condon struck out swinging to end the game.

Spokane starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. provided a quality start with only one run allowed in six innings.

Mariners switch-pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out six batters in four innings.

Spokane and Everett finish the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.