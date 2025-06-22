1 injured Sunday in crash that blocked U.S. Highway 395 north of Deer Park

A two-car collision Sunday injured one person and blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 395 near Deer Park.

Washington State Patrol, Spokane County Sheriff’s office and fire crew responded to the scene at 10:23 a.m., a Washington State Patrol news release said. At the time of the accident, which occurred 3 miles north of Deer Park, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should find other routes and yield to emergency vehicles until the highway could be cleared.

About 4 p.m. Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center reported the highway was opened to traffic.