D.C. region leaders criticize, endorse U.S. attack on Iran

By Martin Weil Washington Post

U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites drew mixed reactions from Washington, D.C.-area leaders, whose response to President Donald Trump’s actions split along partisan lines.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called Trump’s orders a reckless display of “horrible judgment,” as Democrats suggested that the U.S. was being drawn into Israel’s war with Iran.

Republicans praised the president, as someone who, in the words of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, “meant what he has said, over and over again.”

In a message posted on social media, Youngkin added: “Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. Promises made, promises kept.”

Support for Trump also came from Virginia’s attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares, who said the U.S. had responded to what he called the longtime rallying cry of Iran’s theocratic regime: “Death to America.”

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., said in a message posted on X that she supported the bombing “because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.” Our goal remained “peace through strength,” she said, and urged Iran to heed Trump’s warning not to retaliate against U.S. forces or citizens.

Virginia’s Democratic Sens. Kaine and Mark R. Warner condemned Trump’s actions.

“President Trump came into office promising to ‘end the endless foreign wars,’” Warner, top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement. “Tonight, he took steps that could drag the United States into another one, without consulting Congress, without a clear strategy, without regard to the consistent conclusions of the intelligence community, and without explaining to the American people what’s at stake.”

Kaine, in a message posted on X on Saturday, quoted an Israeli official as saying that his country’s bombing had set back Iran’s nuclear program at least two or three years. Kaine asked: “So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today?”

He said the president had displayed “horrible judgment,” adding that he would try to allow all senators “to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asserted on X that Trump had “dragged us into” war, violating the Constitution. He said Trump’s attack “endangers American lives and risks unleashing dangerous forces we can’t control.”

“It’s clear that President Trump has been outmaneuvered by [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Van Hollen added in a statement, saying the U.S. “has rightly supported Israel’s defense, but it should not have joined Netanyahu in waging this war of choice.”

Meanwhile, D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel E. Bowser addressed the possible security implications of the attack for Washington as the nation’s capital.

Following the strikes on Iran, she said, consultations had been held with federal security officials to assess possible threats and protect the city. D.C. police said in a Saturday evening statement there were “no known threats to the District.”

“Together, we are monitoring intelligence and, as always, ask everyone to stay vigilant,” Bowser said on X. If you see something, say something.”