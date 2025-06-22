Democrats, and some Republicans, question Trump’s unilateral attack

By Mariana Alfaro,Azi Paybarah and Theodoric Meyer

President Donald Trump’s decision to send U.S. forces to strike Iran without consulting Congress is prompting bipartisan unease among lawmakers, with many Democrats and a handful of Republicans questioning the accuracy of military intelligence to justify the attack as well as the constitutionality of the president’s actions.

“When there’s a clear and imminent threat to U.S. citizens, to the United States, to the homeland, the commander in chief has a right to act,” Sen. Mark Kelly D-Ariz., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That wasn’t the case here.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, earlier this month introduced a war powers resolution expressing concern over the potential U.S. involvement in the escalating tensions in the Middle East in an attempt for Congress to assert its powers granted in the Constitution. Kaine underscored that he believes Trump acted “prematurely.” Article I of the Constitution gives the power to declare war solely to Congress.

“The foreign minister of Israel said Friday night that its own bombing campaign had set the Iranian nuclear program back, ‘at least two or three years,’” Kaine noted on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “There was no urgency that suggested, while diplomatic talks were underway, that the U.S. should take this unilateral action by President Trump’s orders yesterday.”

He disagreed with the assertions of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stressed on Sunday shows that the U.S. is not at “war” with Iran.

“Would we think it was war if Iran bombed a U.S. nuclear facility? Of course we would,” Kaine said.

A few Republicans are also breaking with the president on the issue. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who earlier this month introduced a resolution alongside Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to require congressional approval before any strike, said Sunday that there had been “no imminent threat” to the United States to justify Trump’s unilateral actions against Iran.

The U.S. House, Massie noted, was on recess last week. If the situation in Iran was as urgent as the Trump administration has made it seem, the White House should have called lawmakers back to Washington.

“Frankly, we should’ve debated this,” Massie told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “Instead of staying on vacation and doing fundraisers and saying, ‘Oh, well, the president’s got this under control, we’re going to cede our constitutional authority.’”

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Saturday, also questioned the legality of Trump’s attacks, saying on social media, “it’s hard to conceive a rationale that’s Constitutional.” As news of the strikes broke Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has also opposed U.S. intervention in Iran, posted on X that “this is not our fight.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schume, D-N.Y., called on the Senate to enforce the War Powers Act - the measure that would reaffirm Congress’s right to declare war. Schumer urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to bring the act to a vote on the floor “immediately.”

Schumer said Saturday that confronting Iran’s “ruthless campaign of terror” requires “strategic clarity.” Trump, he said, must be held accountable by Congress.

“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy,” he said.

But Trump’s defenders pointed to other authority in the Constitution, with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, pointing to Article II, which allows the president some war powers.

“You can’t have 535 commander in chiefs,” Graham said, referring to the number of lawmakers in the House and Senate. “If you don’t like what the president does in terms of war, you can cut off the funding.”

Graham, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, argued that while Congress has only declared war five times in U.S. history, other presidents have launched military operations without congressional authorization. In 2011, for example, President Barack Obama ordered a military intervention in Libya without lawmakers’ approval.

In other instances, Congress has given the president the power to order limited military attacks by passing Authorizations for the Use of Military Force. Some point out that the 2002 authorization, which gave the president the authority to use armed forces against “the continuing threat posed by Iraq,” is still active, despite efforts by some lawmakers in recent years to rescind the authority.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that congressional leaders were informed of the attack soon after the U.S. planes left Iranian airspace.

Various lawmakers also argued that Trump should not have bombarded Iranian facilities because U.S. intelligence did not show that the country was at risk of an Iranian attack.

“You don’t want to take an action like this without a strong basis - that is, that Iran was imminently pursuing a bomb, and we simply don’t have the intelligence or, if we do, it hasn’t been shared with the Congress,” Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The top two Republicans in Congress - House Speaker Mike Johnson and John Thune - were quick to praise what they said was Trump’s decisiveness even though Trump made the decision to attack Iran without Congress’s input. Both Thune of South Dakota and Johnson of Louisiana were briefed ahead of the strike, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation.

Johnson said Trump’s attack should serve as a “clear reminder to our adversaries and allies” that Trump “means what he says.”

“President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision and clarity,” Johnson said.

Other lawmakers warned about the strikes snowballing into a prolonged conflict, as Iran has asserted that it reserved “all options” to act in self-defense. Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a former Marine, warned the nation should not be “dragged into another endless war in the Middle East.”

“I would know. I saw close friends die next to me serving as a Marine in a high-combat unit in Iraq,” he said in a statement. “Each of these deaths was needless.”

A few House Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment over the strikes.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on X. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

But Schiff - who served as impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial - told CNN that congressional Republicans have made it clear that they have a “high bar” for impeachment processes against Trump.

“The better remedy, frankly, is - if Republicans will show any backbone whatsoever - to pass a war powers resolution to prevent any further military action,” he said.

At least one Senate Democrat, however, openly applauded Trump’s actions on Saturday night.

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by (Trump),” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

- - -

Marianna Sotomayor, Amy B Wang and Niha Masih contributed to this report.