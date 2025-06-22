Security guard kills active shooter at Detroit-area church, police say

Summer Ballentine Detroit News

A security guard shot and killed an active shooter around 11 a.m. Sunday at a suburban Detroit church after a member ran the shooter over in a Ford F-150 truck, according to the church and police.

CrossPointe Community Church Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. said a deacon ran the shooter over, giving a security guard time to shoot the armed attacker outside the church, located at 36125 Glenwood Road in the city of Wayne.

“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church,” Kelly said.

A security guard was shot in the leg, Kelly said, but no other church members were injured.

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter in a Sunday email said officers were still investigating the shooting and identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man. Kelly said he was not aware of the shooter’s identity but said the attacker does not appear to be a member.

Kelly said the attacker did not enter the building, but several shots were fired into the church.

Kelly said roughly 150 people were at a special vacation Bible school service Sunday when the shooting occurred, and more children than usual were in attendance.

He said congregants heard noises many assumed were construction-related and continued services until a security guard directed them to evacuate.

A short clip of a video of the church service shows some members begin to leave the room. Then a woman at the front says, “Please, everybody come to the back,” and more follow.

After a clicking sound is heard, a few people scream and the remainder of those in the room hurry out.

Members of CrossPointe Community Church started a security team roughly a decade ago in response to violence committed at other places of worship around the United States, Kelly said, although the Wayne church has not received threats of violence.

“We are sitting ducks to someone who wants to come and do harm,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the children in attendance Sunday are “doing good” and that members are coming together to support one another.

“We will be convening our leadership to put a formal plan in place for the aftermath,” Kelly said.

Sunday afternoon, police tape blocked access to the church, where a white pickup was parked with the top popped.

At least 10 police vehicles from Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, and Wayne and Dearborn police parked in front of the church, as well as at least one ambulance and one fire truck.

The Wayne police chief is scheduled to speak to reporters at 5 p.m.