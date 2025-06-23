A Grip on Sports: Maybe it’s finally time to let go of that anti-Thunder grudge and just embrace the fact Seattle won an NBA title that is still the area’s to own

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is a new NBA champion. A first-time champion in some quarters, including the upper-left quadrant of the nation. In the league’s offices? Not sure anyone there really cares.

• When Clay Bennett magically appeared on your TV screen Sunday night, hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy symbolizing the realization his more-than 17-year quest to bring an NBA title to Oklahoma, did you start to gag a little?

My guess is many of you are nodding your head right now.

Watching Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City demolish Andrew Nembhard’s Indiana Pacers in the second half en route to a 103-91 title-clinching win Sunday night was hard enough. But then to see Bennett celebrating with his pirated booty, that was over the top.

Ever since Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz sold his SuperSonics franchise to Bennett in 2006, OKC’s investment-capital multi-millionaire dreamed of turning them into Oklahoma’s grande-sized team. He did, after two years of deception and back-room dealing.

But the team of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and Seattle’s dreams turned into a thunderous nightmare of unfulfilled promise. Which was fine for Sonic fans from Puyallup to Pullman, from Metaline Falls to Mukilteo and everywhere in-between.

Bennett and his Thunder tried super teams. Tried trades. Tried to sign free agents. Tried to win the NBA’s game the NBA-approved way. None of it worked, though adding James Harden did help them advance to the 2012 finals. That’s when all of Washington became supporters of LeBron James and the Heat’s talent. And celebrated after Miami’s series domination.

Since then, the Thunder have mostly wandered in the wilderness. Until now.

Bennett’s dream has been fulfilled. Oklahoma City is the home of a champion professional sports franchise. And not just in rodeo.

All it took was a sea change in the NBA’s culture and this year’s playoffs’ 5,392nd Achilles injury.

The former has been building for a while. The Big Three (or Four) route to winning titles has been bumpy one for a while. There are only so many true generational talents who can meld their game seamlessly together. When everyone is trying the same path, the franchises with attractive elements – Celtics, Lakers, Heat, Warriors – will rise to the top.

Oklahoma City isn’t that type of franchise. A different course must be found. The Thunder did. Yes, they have a superstar. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, acquired in a 2019 trade from the NBA’s most-snakebit franchise, the Clippers, is that guy.

He became one of only three players to score 30 points and hand out at five assists 10 times in one playoff run, joining James and Michael Jordan. Joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Jordan as the only players to win league MVP, finals MVP and the scoring title in the same season. He’s that good.

But it was the Thunder’s team-first, defense-first mantra that got them to Sunday night’s winner-take-all game seven. And it was the same chant that resonated throughout the Paycom Center in the second half. Though Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton’s early Achilles injury, seeds of which were sown earlier in the series when the star guard strained his calf muscle, contributed mightily.

The Pacers kept it together for a half. Actually led. Then the Thunder turned up the defensive heat, led by Alex Caruso on the perimeter and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren at the rim. Indiana melted, turning the ball over 21 times after only two in the first half. Those 23 turnovers? They led to 32 OKC points.

And now there are multitudes of Sonic fans throughout the region rending their garments and moaning woe is me. Why?

The Sonics’ 1979 NBA title is still part of Seattle lore, just as is the Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl-winning season. Just as the Mariners’ World Series title will be when Hades freezes. They belong to Washington, not to some Midwestern state known for oil wells, tornadoes and folks who jumped the gun on a race.

It doesn’t matter if the Thunder go on to win multiple titles. Doesn’t matter if Adam Silver wakes up and realizes Seattle deserves a resurrected SuperSonic franchise. Doesn’t even matter if the Sonics never return.

They will always be remembered. From Puyallup to Pullman, from Metaline Falls to Mukilteo. Just like the Seattle Metropolitans.

WSU: The Pac-12 announced this morning an agreement with CBS Sports to televise the conference’s football and basketball title games. Yep, the first part of the long-awaited media deal has been revealed. As Jon Wilner (in the Mercury News) and John Canzano (on his Substack) explain, it is just the first step in a whole bunch of moves coming up in the next few weeks. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Washington could surprise in the fall. … Utah is surprising right now on the recruiting front. And may surprise up front in the fall. … Colorado State is also piling up the recruiting wins. … An Arizona tight end saw something different in Tucson. … Fresno State wonders if it might benefit from a new football stadium. … In basketball news, why isn’t Utah legend Andre Miller on the Utes’ coaching staff? … Recruiting is different these days. Ask Arizona. … In baseball news, LSU won its second College World Series title in three years but the 5-3 win was overshadowed, in the world of social media at least, by Coastal Carolina’s coach Kevin Schnall being ejected in the first inning.

Indians: It’s never good when the scheduled starting pitcher can’t answer the bell on a Sunday afternoon. But the game goes on and others have to step up. For the Indians at Avista yesterday, the others were just about everyone at the plate and Mt. Spokane High grad Stu Flesland on the mound. Dave Nichols was there and explains how it all came together in Spokane’s 10-2 win over Everett.

Mariners: You know, we could, if we desired, write about Cal Raleigh and his exploits every day. After all, Raleigh has pretty much done something special every day recently. Sunday it was a two-run home run in the first inning, his 31st of the season – in 76 games. Add in Wrigley Field power displays from Dom Canzone and Donovan Solano – two home runs each – and it’s no wonder the M’s won 14-6. … The Midwest heat is no joke. It sapped Trent Thornton enough Saturday he went down and had to get treatment.

Sonics: We linked more stories above than there were Achilles injuries in the playoffs. In other words, a whole heck of a lot.

Sounders: Yes, there is a narrow path for the Sounders to win today and move on to the knockout round in the Club World Cup. We linked this story when it ran in the Times. And do so again as it’s on the S-R site. … The key? Win today against Paris Saint-Germain. By three goals. Then get help. … Not only is the Club World Cup going on in America, so is the Gold Cup. The USMNT won its group with a 1-0 win over Haiti on Sunday. The U.S. team moves into the knockout round, where a showdown with Mexico could only happen in the finals.

Seahawks: We linked Michael Silver’s piece on Sam Darnold when it ran in The Athletic. It is on the S-R site today. … Cooper Kupp has shown he’s still got something in his tank.

Storm: Anytime an WNBA team can earn a win over the defending champions, it’s a big deal. Even when the Liberty was playing a bit shorthanded. That’s what happened with Seattle on Sunday. … Nneka Ogwumike led the way. And is a leader for the league’s players.

Golf: This Then and Now story from Jesse Tinsley delves into Indian Canyon’s history.

• I have to admit I was one of those who hoped the Thunder would never win the big prize. Put my faith in karma. But turns out even karma is no match for the right group playing the right way at the right time. … If you are wondering why the column was not all about the Pac-12 and CBS, well, timing. The news broke too late for me. When you start around 5 in the morning and have to be done by 9, even an around 8 a.m. announcement is a little too late for the main column. Until later …