Iran confirms ceasefire with Israel but continues to launch missiles, killing 3 after striking residential building

By Farnaz Fassihi, Jonathan Swan, Ronen Bergman, Aaron Boxerman and Adam Rasgon New York Times

Iranian state television announced a ceasefire with Israel early Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump said an agreement had been reached. The Israeli government had no immediate comment, but said the Iranian military was continuing to launch missiles at Israel.

Trump made the announcement after more than a week of missile strikes between Israel and Iran, and a day after American bombers attacked Iranian nuclear facilities. But about two hours later, it was not clear if the ceasefire had taken effect.

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian military had fought “until the very last minute” until 4 a.m., the proposed start of the ceasefire.

But an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment, and as the deadline approached, Israel was continuing to strike Iran with missiles in one of the most intense barrages of the war. The Israeli military also said that sirens had been activated in Israel because of a missile launch from Iran.

As of 10 p.m. Pacific time, Iran had launched four barrages at Israel, according to the Associated Press. At least one missile had been intercepted but that didn’t stop strikes from happening. Israel reported at least four people had been killed and at least a dozen injured when a barrage hit a residential building in Israel’s south in the early morning Tuesday, AP reported.

It’s not unusual for two adversaries to exchange fire in the early hours of a ceasefire, before a total pause takes effect.

Trump’s assertion came hours after Iran launched missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, retaliating for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites – though giving forewarning to limit the damage. About 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed at Al Udeid, which serves as the regional headquarters for the U.S. Central Command.

Vice President JD Vance said soon after Trump’s post that the war appeared to be “effectively over” and that there was now an opportunity to “restart a real peace process.”

Trump’s language was characteristically less cautious.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” the president wrote on social media. But he said it would not take place until the two countries had “wound down” military missions still in progress, which he said would unfold in phases over a day.

Three diplomats, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy, said that top Qatari officials had intervened on behalf of the Trump administration and persuaded Iran to agree to an American ceasefire proposal after being told Israel had also signed on.

Israeli officials had already suggested that the fighting might wind down soon. On Sunday night, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel was “very, very close” to achieving its aims in the war against Iran, although he did not provide a timetable for an end to the fighting.

Here’s what else to know:

Economic impact: Oil prices fell and stocks climbed after Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid. Before the attack, investors appeared cautiously optimistic about the potential economic fallout from the U.S. strikes over the weekend, and of any moves Iran might make that would disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit point for global oil supplies.

Calls for peace: After European foreign ministers met to discuss Iran, the European Union’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said that “the concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge.” The International Atomic Energy Agency held an emergency meeting in Vienna, where the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, warned that “violence and destruction could reach unimaginable levels” if Iran, Israel and the United States do not find a path to diplomacy. Leaders in Hong Kong also called on the international committee to “safeguard global peace,” according to the Associated Press.

Spokesman-Review staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.