‘It’s going to escalate’: Iranian retaliation sparks fear for some Spokane County residents, while others seek to ignore escalating global tension

Stephanie Harding, left, and Dee Sillemon stand with Sillemon’s 16-month-old infant. They are among those who fear Iranian retaliation. (Caroline Saint James/The Spokesman-Review)

Some local residents feared war, some worried about rising gas prices and others responded that they stopped paying attention to current events altogether when asked for their response to Iran’s targeting of a U.S. military base on Monday.

Two days after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, Iran retaliated by sending missiles to the American Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, most of which were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

Trump announced a ceasefire later in the day, but there were conflicting reports if it was holding.

The events don’t sit well with Brenda Ryder, who said from Airway Heights that she resents Trump’s decision.

Ryder is 66 and a grandmother who worries about how another war in the Middle East could affect future generations. This sentiment was shared by Dee Sillemon, a stay-at-home mother, and her friend Stephanie Harding, who said she is a student.

Sillemon’s primary concern about the bombing is retaliation from Iran more severe than Monday’s.

“We did the action, but, now, we can’t determine their reaction,” the 34-year-old said.

Harding, 31, has seen some of the impact of these bombs through social media. The major devastation troubles her, she said.

“It’s not just about who’s doing the bombing, but everybody else in that country also has to suffer,” she said. To her, countries involved in the conflict are now adopting a “fight, fight, fight; kill, kill, kill,” approach to diplomacy.

Sillemon and Harding said they feel Trump already has failed to support low-income people, including through the tariffs he implemented.

Crude oil prices have fluctuated recently, rising when the U.S. struck Iran and threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil supply travels, but dropped by around 7% on Monday after retaliation, according to reporting from the Guardian.

Tim Guthrie chose to be removed from the “stress-filled” political sphere. He said his faith allows him to disconnect from current events.

“I’ve read the (Bible),” he shared. “I know how it ends. The rest of it is interesting.”

Guthrie is indifferent regarding the U.S. involvement, though he said he wishes “nobody had nuclear weapons.” He further noted that if everyone adopted his “chosen beliefs,” a conflict like this might never happen.

In the evening hours of Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to announce a ceasefire between Iran and its target, Israel, that he said will end the war at midnight; at the time of writing, neither Israel nor Iran have announced an agreement.

Whether this calms the region or has no effect, locals including Ryder actively fear the lingering chance for retaliation.

“I’m concerned about my grandkids and their future,” she said. “It’s going to escalate.”