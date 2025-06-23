More deaths in Kyiv as Russia hits civilian infrastructure

Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Olesia Safronova Bloomberg

Russia unleashed its latest missile and drone strike on Kyiv, killing at least seven people, as Moscow steps up its aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure.

A section of a residential building collapsed after it was hit, and more than 30 people were injured across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday morning. Recovery work continues and more casualties are likely trapped in the rubble, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Casualties were reported in other Ukrainian regions which faced Russian attacks overnight.

“Russia has demonstrated that the term ‘civilian object’ doesn’t exist for them,” Klymenko said on Telegram.

The overnight strikes by President Vladimir Putin’s forces followed a similar pattern to last week’s assault that killed 27 people in Ukraine.

The country was attacked by 352 strike drones and 16 ballistic and cruise missiles into Monday, with Kyiv and the surrounding region the main target, according to Ukraine’s military. One of the capital’s subway entry points was damaged, the city administration said on Telegram. Subway stations are used as shelters during air raids.

In total, 339 drones and 15 missiles were shot down or jammed, according to Ukraine’s Air Defense.

The latest strikes on Kyiv come amid a renewed effort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure further support from Western allies, as the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel climbs further up their agenda.

The Ukrainian leader, who is expected to attend the NATO summit in The Hague this week, made a surprise visit to the U.K. on Monday, where he called for renewed pressure on Russia. He has already called on western allies to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine’s defense industry next year. At the same time, his country has amassed $43 billion to ramp up production and to buy drones, artillery, and other weapons.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who is in Brussels for meeting of EU foreign ministers, also urged partners to impose tough sanctions, including secondary restrictions, which would “strike Russian economy and oil revenues.”

With all eyes on the Middle East, Sybiha and Zelenskyy have both sought to contrast Russia’s “performative condemnation” and “uproar” about U.S. and Israeli air strikes on its ally Iran with its ongoing commitment to subjugating Ukraine through its own bombing campaign against cities.

“Today Moscow is silent after the Russian army carried out a cynical strike using Iranian Shahed drones and missiles against civilian infrastructure in Kyiv,” said the Ukrainian President in a post on X.