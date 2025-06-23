New York to L.A. ramp up security after U.S. airstrikes on Iran

By Myles Miller Bloomberg

Major U.S. cities are tightening security after President Donald Trump unleashed airstrikes on Iran, a direct military intervention that’s deepened Washington’s role in Israel’s war with Tehran and raised concerns about potential retaliation.

Iran early Sunday warned the U.S. attack, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” by the Pentagon, will trigger “everlasting consequences” and said it “reserves all options” to respond.

Police in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles have increased patrols at religious institutions, diplomatic facilities and public spaces. Officials cited no credible threats at this time but highlighted the need for vigilance.

The Department of Homeland Security said the Israel-Iran war has placed the U.S. in a “heightened threat environment” through Sept. 22. Pro-Tehran hacktivists are expected to keep probing lightly defended U.S. networks, while state-linked operators eye critical infrastructure, according to a bulletin issued on Sunday. It warned that a religious ruling from Iran’s leadership to retaliate “in the Homeland” would increase the likelihood of “violent extremists” in the U.S. independently mobilizing.

The State Department also issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert for American citizens, flagging the potential of travel disruptions and demonstrations.

In the capital, the Metropolitan Police Department said it’s closely monitoring the events in Iran and is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence.

The New York Police Department said it’s deployed additional officers across the city and is coordinating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to monitor for any potential threats. Mayor Eric Adams said the city increased police presence at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites throughout the five boroughs “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Greater New York area is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 1.4 million people.

The city is also holding the Democratic primary for Mayor on Tuesday with 1,213 poll sites across its five boroughs.

Since 2001, the NYPD and its federal partners have disrupted about 30 plots targeting the city, the department said. Officials said those efforts reflect a broad strategy that combines intelligence gathering, overseas partnerships and rapid response capabilities - tools they’re now using to assess any fallout from the U.S. strikes on Iran.

The department’s Intelligence Bureau operates an international liaison program with embedded personnel in 13 countries, including in Israel, where an officer is providing real-time assessments from the region.

The NYPD also maintains a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, where meetings can take place without fear of listening devices. Three DHS intelligence analysts are assigned to the department, facilitating the flow of classified information and supporting joint threat analyses.

Additional capabilities include a foreign linguist program with more than 1,200 registered speakers across 85 languages, and the Domain Awareness System, a real-time surveillance and analytics platform developed in partnership with Microsoft.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass said that officials in the second largest U.S. city are closely monitoring the situation. “Out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites,” Bass said. “We will remain vigilant.”

The Los Angeles area has significant Jewish and Iranian populations, including many Jews who immigrated from Iran after the Islamic revolution in 1979. The Westwood area is commonly referred to as Tehrangeles.