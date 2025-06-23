North Dakota man dies after medical emergency causes him to drive off I-90 in North Idaho

A 71-year-old North Dakota man died after having a medical emergency while driving a motorhome on Interstate 90 Sunday on the Fourth of July Pass in North Idaho.

The man was driving a Coachmen Leprechaun east on I-90 at about 3:30 p.m. when the medical issue happened, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He drove off the road and up an embankment, where the vehicle overturned.

The man, a resident of Mandan, North Dakota, was wearing a seat belt. He was extricated from the motorhome and airlifted to a hospital where he died from his injuries, troopers said.

A 72-year-old Mandan passenger was uninjured. Police did not release the names of the driver and passenger.

The interstate was blocked for about one hour. ISP is investigating.