By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Scoring goals has been a problem for the Sounders the past three years.

Monday was no different. But for an hour, the steep task of slipping four goals past the top team in Europe wasn’t outlandish. Then Seattle’s textbook defending overcommitted in the box, giving Paris Saint-Germain wingback Achraf Hakimi time and space to knock a cross into goal.

The pretty score in the 66th minute meant the Sounders would have to find five of their own to advance out of Group B in the FIFA men’s Club World Cup. South American champion Botafogo also needed to beat Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

It didn’t happen. Seattle lost 2-0 at Lumen Field and Atléti defeated Botafogo 1-0, meaning Seattle’s time in the Club World Cup ran out.

Les Parisiens, who won their first UEFA Champions League title in May, finished first in the group standings and Fogo (2-1) second. PSG (2-1) will play the winner of Group A, either MLS side Inter Miami or Brazil’s Palmeiras, in the Round of 16 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Sounders (7-6-5) will return to league play Saturday against Austin FC at Lumen Field. Aside from the three teams competing in the global tournament, MLS has been on hiatus from June 15 through Thursday.

Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference standings and Austin (7-7-5) is a slot below them.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris (subbed in for Obed Vargas) made a cameo appearance in the 87th minute. The club’s all-time leading scorer (87 goals) has been out since April due to a hamstring injury. He made an immediate impact to get a chance in the 88th minute. On the ensuing corner kick, midfielder Cristian Roldan had a shot from distance miss at the far post.

In his dossier of goals, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia score Monday is among the oddest. PSG midfielder Vitinha’s rebound shot off a corner kick deflected off Kvaratskhelia’s shoulder blade and past a statuesque Stefan Frei for the match’s opening goal in the 35th minute.

It took a moment for Kvaratskhelia to realize what happened. Vitinha’s initial shot was headed wide of goal, but instead the Ballon d’Or contender settled for an assist.

The series silenced majority of the 50,628 in attendance. Their hometown team played an idyllic half befitting of a matinee matchup against Europe’s top club.

Frei had an outstretched save against a powerful strike from Désiré Doué in the 12th minute and cradled another one from the 20-year-old phenom in the 30th minute.

The blemish was Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira sending a shot from the right side of the box sailing wide of goal in the 19th minute. It was one of three attempts Seattle had in the first half.

PSG coach Luis Enrique kept the same starting lineup after the break. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer did the same, making his first chances in the 57th minute to bring on versatile Kossa-Rienzi (Ryan Kent) and forward Musovski (Ferreira).

News that PSG respects the tournament and Sounders hit an hour before kickoff when the starting lineups were released. Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembélé was the only player from the starting XI that won the club’s first UEFA Champions League title last month was unavailable due to injury.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made four lineup changes mainly due to the short turnaround. He shifted Paul Rothrock to the right side in place of Pedro de la Vega and started Kent on the left. Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting) and Alex Roldan (Kossa-Rienzi) returned as outside backs and Ferreira replaced Musovski up top.