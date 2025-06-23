Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley takes medical leave

Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley announced Monday she has a “health issue” and is taking a “short medical leave” to recover.

“I’m feeling optimistic about my progress and look forward to returning to my role as your Mayor soon,” Haley wrote in a news release.

Deputy Mayor Tim Hattenburg will take over Haley’s mayoral duties in the interim.

Hattenburg told The Spokesman-Review that Haley missed last week’s city council meeting and that he has essentially been fulfilling the mayor’s responsibilities the last week.

Hattenburg said he’s not spoken to Haley in a few weeks, but knows she’s fighting a health issue and that “she’s getting better.” He said Haley wanted to keep the details of her medical issue private.

There’s no timetable for her return, but Hattenburg estimated she would be out at least a few weeks.

“We have a great staff and the council works well together, and so we’re hoping for her speedy recovery and well recovery, and we’ll work through this,” Hattenburg said.

Hattenburg is serving his second four-year term on the city council after voters re-elected him in 2023. Haley joined the council in 2016 and was first elected mayor in 2022.

Haley could not be reached by phone for comment Monday night.