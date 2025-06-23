This day in history: Daredevil Brauner’s second attempt to ride falls ends early with rescue; Regional Prohibition district expands to add Oregon in attempt to control flow of illegal alcohol sales

Terry Brauner attempted a go at riding the Spokane Falls, but that endeavor fell short when he had to be rescued by fire crews. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Daredevil wannabe Terry Brauner made another attempt to plunge over the Spokane Falls in a makeshift inner-tube contraption.

This one ended more poorly than usual.

Braumer had to be rescued by Spokane firefighters, one of whom suffered torn ligaments in the process. Brauner himself came away with a stiff neck, an upset stomach, and a case of vertigo.

“I’m dizzy,” Brauner said upon being pulled out of the water. “I’m sick. I couldn’t tell where I was. It will be a long time before I try it again.”

He made it at least partway through the falls this time. His homemade craft made it over the Upper Falls, but then got caught in the backwash and spun wildly around, preventing it from going over the “lower, more turbulent Lower Falls.”

Brauner said his legs “went numb and fell asleep” during the ride, either from the cramped conditions or a lack of oxygen. He was equipped with oxygen tanks, but said if he ever tried to float the river again, he would bring a larger supply of oxygen.

From 1925: The entire federal Prohibition enforcement system was set for a “big shakeup,” which would have major ramifications for local liquor enforcement.

The region’s Prohibition district, which formerly included only Washington and Alaska, would now also include Oregon.

It was intended to “obliterate state lines” and create a more vigorous federal response to an ongoing enforcement problem.

“Federal law enforcement energies will be directed primarily against the bootleg industry in all phases of its operations,” said federal officials. “Efforts will be made to assist and develop local enforcement.”

Opponents of Prohibition predicted that the new plan would fail, just like all previous enforcement efforts.