District of Columbia sues Maryland woman with nearly $170,000 in unpaid traffic tickets

By Mathew Schumer The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE – The District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office has sued a Maryland woman with more than 400 unpaid traffic citations in Washington, totaling nearly $170,000 in delinquent fines.

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote in the complaint that Ashley Kibler, a resident of Maryland, accumulated 414 traffic citations associated with her D.C. driver’s license and four license plates – two from Maryland and two from Virginia – adding up to $168,168 in tickets between 2019 and 2024 that Kibler has not paid.

The District also filed three additional suits against Maryland residents Andrea Reid and Terrell Jenkins, as well as Sean Hudson of Virginia, all of whom have amassed tens of thousands of dollars in fines from D.C. traffic violations in recent years.

These suits are the most recent filed by the District of Columbia under a law passed by the D.C. City Council in 2024 that allowed the District’s Attorney General’s Office to sue out-of-District drivers who violate its traffic laws. In April, the District announced a slate of similar suits against reckless drivers from Maryland and Virginia.