Five-star guard, top-10 prospect Ikenna Alozie lists Gonzaga in final eight

Ikenna Alozie, a five-star point guard and one of the top overall prospects in the recruiting class of 2026, has named Gonzaga as one of his eight finalists.

The Dream City Christian (Arizona) standout narrowed his pool of potential schools to eight, listing the Zags, Alabama, Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Washington.

The 6-foot-2 Alozie has completed an official visit to Washington and multiple unofficial visits to Arizona, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton, who revealed the point guard’s finalists Tuesday afternoon.

Alozie told On3 he’s still in the early stages of his recruitment process with Gonzaga and hasn’t indicated he plans to take an official visit .

“I still don’t know much yet because they started recruiting me late,” Alozie said. “So it’s a new program and new recruitment process for me.”

Before trimming his list down, Alozie, a native of Nigeria, was also considering offers from Kansas State, Rutgers, LSU, Michigan, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Georgetown, Arizona State, Seton Hall, St. John’s, UCLA, Providence and Oregon, among others.

On3’s Industy Ranking evaluation tool considers Alozie the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 2 point guard in the class of 2026 and the No. 1 recruit in Arizona.

Jamie Shaw, a recruiting analyst at On3.com, considers Alozie “an explosive lead guard” and “quick-twitch defender” who’s capable of “guarding the ball full court.”

“He lives in the paint, putting constant pressure on the opposing team,” Shaw wrote in a scouting report on Alozie. “His ability to collapse a defense at the point of attack puts his Utah Prospects team is a lot of advantageous situations. He has quick hands on defense and plays with a competitive edge. The next step in his evolution is working through his passing reads (limiting turnovers), and the jump shot. His explosive burst, especially on the ball, is unique among his peers.”

Including Alozie, the Zags have offered three of the top 100 prospects in the 2026 class. Four-star forward Cameron Holmes, who’s playing at Millenium High in Goodyear, Arizona, announced an offer from the Zags on Monday, and four-star center Sam Funches of Germantown High in Madison, Mississippi, hinted at plans of a Gonzaga visit not long after being offered by Mark Few’s staff.

Gonzaga has also made early inroads with future recruiting classes. Baba Oladotun, a 6-9 forward from James Hubert Blake High in Maryland and the top overall prospect in the class of 2027, announced an offer from Gonzaga on Monday.